Go on a glamorous mystery adventure with Miss S

Fans of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries will be delighted with HBO Asia Original series Mandarin adaptation of the globally popular show titled Miss S.
Set in the glamorous 1930s Shanghai, the series stars award-winning actress Ma Yili as the eponymous protagonist known as Su Wenli, a beautiful and witty socialite who forms an unlikely crime-solving duo with the righteous and serious inspector Luo Qiuheng played by Vengo Gao Weiguang.
Despite their opposite personalities, they manage to crack numerous cases together and share an undeniable chemistry.
While her life seems untroubled, Su Wenli is actually haunted by the disappearance of her younger sister which happened a decade ago and she will not rest until she uncovers the truth.
The series begins when Su Wenli returns to Shanghai after studying abroad in Paris. While visiting her old schoolmate at her home, the husband of Su Wenli’s schoolmate is found dead.
To the ire of Inspector Luo, the independent and ever curious Su Wenli ingratiates herself into the investigation as she tries to find the answers to the murder herself.
The series directed by Deng Ke showcases rich and detailed panoramic style shots of glamorous old Shanghai shot entirely in Hengdian World Studios.
Fans who loved the fabulous clothes donned by Phryne Fisher in the original series (played by Essie Davis) will love the glamorous fashion in 1930s Shanghai.
Hundreds of costumes were designed and created just for the fashion maven and detective, Miss S!
Rounding up the cast are Bu Guanjin 《卜冠今》 (Suddenly This Summer, Nothing But Thirty), Wu Haochen 《吴昊宸》 (Crocodile and The Plover Bird, Begin Again), Tien Niu 《恬妞¤》 (Fatal Move, City War), Yao Anlian 《姚安濂》 (Factory Boss, Enter the Forbidden City), Xu Shaoying 《徐绍Ü瑛l》 (Three Lives, Three Worlds, The Pillow Book, Trident), Liu Yihang 《刘已航》 (The Golden Hairpin) and Guo Qiucheng 《郭秋成》 (Liberation, The Listener), with guest appearance by Dong Xuan 《董璇》 (Secret of the Three Kingdoms, Unbeatable 2), and cameo appearances by Zhang Yuqi 《张Å雨J绮²》 (The Mermaid, CJ7) and Chen Long 《陈Â龙ú》 (The Climbers, All Men Are Brothers).
Miss S premieres with 30 episodes on HBO GO on 5 October 2020, with two episodes airing every weekday exclusively.
