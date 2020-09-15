Go on a glamorous mystery adventure with Miss S

Fans of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries will be delighted with HBO Asia Original series Mandarin adaptation of the globally popular show titled Miss S. Set in the glamorous 1930s Shanghai, the series stars award-winning actress Ma Yili as the eponymous protagonist known as Su Wenli, a beautiful and witty socialite who forms an unlikely crime-solving duo with the righteous and serious inspector Luo Qiuheng played by Vengo Gao Weiguang. Despite their opposite personalities, they manage to crack numerous cases together and share an undeniable chemistry.





While her life seems untroubled, Su Wenli is actually haunted by the disappearance of her younger sister which happened a decade ago and she will not rest until she uncovers the truth. The series begins when Su Wenli returns to Shanghai after studying abroad in Paris. While visiting her old schoolmate at her home, the husband of Su Wenli’s schoolmate is found dead.





To the ire of Inspector Luo, the independent and ever curious Su Wenli ingratiates herself into the investigation as she tries to find the answers to the murder herself. The series directed by Deng Ke showcases rich and detailed panoramic style shots of glamorous old Shanghai shot entirely in Hengdian World Studios. Fans who loved the fabulous clothes donned by Phryne Fisher in the original series (played by Essie Davis) will love the glamorous fashion in 1930s Shanghai. Hundreds of costumes were designed and created just for the fashion maven and detective, Miss S!



