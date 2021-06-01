Gossip Girl is back and she’s ready to stir some drama

Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of the Manhattan elite. While S and B are out of the picture, the drama in the Upper East Side lives on and may be much more vicious thanks to social media.
Based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the new Gossip Girl series follows a new generation of New York private school teens who are being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.
The upcoming Gossip Girl series explores just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself- has changed in the intervening years.
The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.
Whitney Peak plays Zoya, a relatable Dan Humphrey-esque character. Emily Alyn Lind plays Audrey, a wealthy Constance Billard student whose mother works as an athleisure designer.
Audrey is currently dating Aki (Evan Mock) and her best friend is a teen influencer named Julien (Jordan Alexander).
Eli Brown portrays German Obie who is a rich do-gooder while Thomas Doherty plays Max, who seems to behave very much like Chuck Bass.
Other characters such as Luna, Monet and Kate Keller are played by Zion Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson respectively.
Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti is joining the ensemble cast of Gossip Girl in a to-be-revealed role too.
The cherry on the cake is the return of Kristen Bell as the iconic narrator of the show.
According to Deadline, there will be 10 hour-long episodes. The show will cover contemporary issues such as social media and online privacy, and how it has changed some of the dynamics in high schools today.
Here comes the most important announcement of all. Gossip Girl premieres at the same time as the US on Thursday, July 8 exclusively on HBO GO.
You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl.