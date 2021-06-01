Gossip Girl is back and she’s ready to stir some drama

Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of the Manhattan elite. While S and B are out of the picture, the drama in the Upper East Side lives on and may be much more vicious thanks to social media.

Based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the new Gossip Girl series follows a new generation of New York private school teens who are being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The upcoming Gossip Girl series explores just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself- has changed in the intervening years.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Whitney Peak plays Zoya, a relatable Dan Humphrey-esque character. Emily Alyn Lind plays Audrey, a wealthy Constance Billard student whose mother works as an athleisure designer.

Audrey is currently dating Aki (Evan Mock) and her best friend is a teen influencer named Julien (Jordan Alexander).

Eli Brown portrays German Obie who is a rich do-gooder while Thomas Doherty plays Max, who seems to behave very much like Chuck Bass.