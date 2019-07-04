Gotta catch ‘em all at 7-Eleven

FANS of cute and lovable Pokemons will be happy to learn of the loyalty programme on-going throughout all 7-Eleven Malaysia’s 2,335 outlets.

The nation’s largest convenience chain store now offers customers and Pokemon fans a chance to collect the Pokemon Poke Plates collection that comes in 28 vibrant designs. Each of these plates will features a popular Pokemon character such as Pikachu the Electric-type Pokemon; the gigantic sleepyhead Snorlax; fiery Charmander; the irresistible Jigglypuff, and others.

Until Aug 26, customers who spend RM5 or above in a single receipt at any 7-Eleven Malaysia outlet will receive a programme sticker. A bonus sticket will be awarded if purchases include selected partner products from brands like Cadbury and Tropicana. Collect 12 stickers and you can redeem a free Pokemon Poke Plate.

Huge fans who can’t wait to collect all 28 plates can also purchase a Pokemon Poke Plate at just RM7.90 but along with six stickers.

Adding excitement to the “hunt” for all 28 designs is the inclusion of the unique Masterball Poke Plates, each which comes with a special pin. Those lucky enough to get their hands on these exclusive Masterball Poke Plates stand to win Razor Pay coupons worth RM200.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s marketing general manager Ronan Lee expressed his excitement. “We’re absolutely ecstatic to be moving into the second half of the year with yet another exciting redemption campaign. And with the popular Japanese franchise’s successful movie Detective Pikachu just a couple of months ago, and the continuing Pokemon Go craze, we are confident that fans will react positively towards the collectibles,” said Lee.

For more information on the Pokemon Poke Plates redemption campaign, visit www.7eleven.com or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.