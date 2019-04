VISERION the Dragon from Game of Thrones was unleashed in Malaysia at Astro Bukit Jalil on April 5 in conjunction with the upcoming premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season.

Together with the Night King his two White Walkers; Agnes Rozario, Director, Content, Astro and Yasmin Zahid, head of sales & affiliate marketing, HBO Asia, the media and invited guests witnessed Agnes and Yasmin break down The Wall that revealed Game of Thrones Season 8.

There was also the replica of the Iron Throne where many the VIPs and guests sat on and took pictures.

Viserion will be showing up in certain parts of Klang Valley.

Fans of the series will recall Viserion being brought down by the Night King’s spear and then revived by the Night King who used this magnificent creature to bring down The Wall (which was impenetrable before) that kept out the White Walkers from land of the living.

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere on April 15 April at 9am (same time as the US) only on HBO (CH 411/ HD CH 431), Astro GO, on demand and NJOI Now.

For the first time, all Malaysians including non-Astro customers will be able to access all seasons of the Game of Thrones including the upcoming final, as well as other award-winning titles on HBO through the HBO Game of Thrones Pass that has been available since April 1.

This pass will also enable them to watch other award-wining series such as The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO original programmes such as Westworld, True Detective, Silicon Valley and Sharp Objects, as well as blockbuster movies. It also allows fans to stream uncensored all Game of Thrones seasons including the final season via Astro on demand.

The HBO Game of Thrones Pass comes with a 30 or 60 day option starting at RM26.50.

For more information log on to astro.com.my/hbogameofthrones.