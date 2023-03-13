Great Eastern CEO honoured

Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad (GELM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dato Koh Yaw Hui, was awarded the record for the “Longest Serving Chief Executive Officer in Life Insurance Industry” and the “Longest Serving Chief Executive Officer in Life Insurance Company” by the Malaysia Book of Records. The records were presented by Malaysia Book of Records Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Jwan Heah Yeow Hooi and the Deputy General Manager of Marketing, Mr Aaron Bong Ken Kin recently.

Dato Koh was appointed as the GELM CEO in 2008. He has been a member of the Life Insurance Association of Malaysia since 2008 to the present day. It is the first time such a record has been set in the life insurance industry.

GELM also set another Malaysia Book of Records at its recent agency force event for having the “Most Collected Digital Signatures in an Event”, it is the largest physical event for the GELM agency force in history with 7,030 digital signatures collected in a single event.

This is the fourth Malaysia Book of Records GELM has been awarded. The past Malaysia Book of Records of GELM includes “The Oldest and Largest Life Insurer in Malaysia”, obtained in 1998; the “Largest Participation in a Yoga Session in Malaysia” in 2012 and “The Largest Participation in Obstacle Challenge (Viper Challenge) in 2016.