Great travel deals with PBB

Public Bank has lined up multiple exciting card promotions to support Malaysia’s local tourism industry in tandem with the opening of interstate travels.

“PB Credit and Debit Cards members can enjoy great deals on flights, accommodations, food and beverages and holiday activities in Malaysia in conjunction with the reopening of various economic activities,” said Public Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek.

“Public Bank remains supportive of customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the economic recovery. The Cuti-cuti Malaysia promotions will support local businesses after one and a half years of living with COVID-19,” Tan Sri Tay said.

As a leading bank in Malaysia with strong presence in all towns in Malaysia and having extensive base of merchant businesses, Public Bank is collaborating with BIGLIFE (operator of the BIG Rewards programme) for PB Cardmembers to enjoy up to 100% Bonus BIG Points for redemption of flights, accommodations and tour packages. On top of that, Cardmembers can also enjoy Agoda’s and Klook’s attractive discounts on hotel and activities bookings with no minimum spend.

Reputable hotels, such as The Danna Langkawi, Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort, Eastern and Oriental Penang, Lexis Suites Penang, Fahrenheit Suites KL, The Chow Kit Hotel – an Ormond Hotel, Corus Hotel Kuala Lumpur, MoMo's Kuala Lumpur, Best Western i-City Shah Alam, Swiss-Garden Hotel & Residences Genting Highlands, Swiss-Garden Beach Resort Kuantan, Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson, Grand Lexis Port Dickson, Lexis Port Dickson, Tune Hotel and many more are also open for Cardmembers’ list of places to go to for amazing experiences covering accommodations, spa, food and beverages with great savings and discounts await.

With many hidden gems, local delicacies, sumptuous food spread, idyllic beaches and spectacular natural wonders in Malaysia, Public Bank’s Cuti-cuti Malaysia promotions will quench the public’s thirst for a long awaited and much deserved holiday break.

The preparation towards transition from a pandemic to endemic operating environment with compliance with COVID-19 SOPs, as recently announced by the Ministry of Health will see the re-opening of many business sectors and will assist the upward momentum of the Malaysian economy. The travel bubble to Langkawi Island is one positive example of living in the new normal with SOPs.

To find out more on Public Bank’s Cuti-cuti Malaysia and other cards promotion, log on to Public Bank’s website at www.pbebank.com or call PB Customer Service at: 03-2176 8000.