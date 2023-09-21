‘Great variety and great value’: Giant Rawang is open

GIANT Malaysia recently opened another store in Rawang, Selangor, which marked the first step in the company’s ambitious expansion program, where it aims to establish itself as the leading retailer in Malaysia.

Long committed to providing “Great Variety and Great Value” to the communities where its stores are located, plus a vision to elevate that commitment, it is embarking on a journey to redefine the shopping landscape in Malaysia, offering an even more immersive and captivating experience for our customers.

The Giant Rawang opening is just the beginning, said the company, which has set its sights on opening up to 50 new stores across Malaysia within the next five years.

This strategic expansion is a testament to Giant’s dedication to reaching and serving customers in communities throughout the nation, said CEO Tiger Cheah.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome our esteemed patrons to the new Giant Rawang. Customers can expect an extensive range of products to cater to diverse needs, most importantly our competitive prices and exciting promotions to ensure affordability for everyone.

“Our Team Giant has been working tirelessly to curate a quality selection of products and services that meets the many lifestyle preferences in the vicinity of our Rawang community. It’s a concerted team effort coupled with unwavering support from our business partners, whose dedication and commitment have paved the way for this momentous expansion.”

Giant’s success has always been rooted in a customer-centric approach as demonstrated in some key highlights of the new Giant Rawang.

- Fresh produce: Local vegetables and seafood are delivered fresh daily directly from farms and fish mongers, and priced competitively.

- Ready-to-eat: Enjoy great value Uncle Jack fried chicken and big selection of freshly baked bread and pastries:

a. Introducing new Uncle Jack Fried Chicken menu with wholesome set meal from

RM9.99 + free flow of soft drinks.

b. New Slushy flavoured ice drink at 99 sen only.

- Grocery and household essentials

a. Enhanced variety and quality: expand grocery assortment to include premium

imported range from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, UK and USA.

b. Flavours of India: Over 300 selections of aromatic spices, delectable savory snacks, crunchy nuts and a wide variety of rice.

c. Nostalgic Delights: treat yourself with some childhood snacks, biscuits and sweets

plus an array of pickled fruits to complement your savoury meals.

d. Head-to-toe coverage: Comprehensive range of health and beauty products to cater to your personal care and grooming needs.

e. Wholesale services (bulk purchase): Free delivery within 10km radius and customers can use Giant Rawang service desk to place orders, or to check prices and stock availability.

- Speciality stores:

a. Ground floor houses a specialised electrical shop to provide a wide range of total home appliance solutions with the best deals in town. In addition, Giant Rawang also offers a complete home furnishing range with reputable brands for home improvement.

Parents can look forward to getting their total baby and toddler needs from renowned brands at Baby World on the same floor.

b. First floor’s concept store has over 90 brands of clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as luggage and travel essentials at competitive prices.

As part of the new store opening, Giant Malaysia invites everyone to join in the celebration of the Giant Rawang’s grand opening. The event promises exciting activities, promotions and a glimpse into the future of retail in Malaysia.

Between Sept 15 and Sept 24, there are many daily deals from as low as 10 sen. Follow Giant’s social platform to get the latest promotion updates.

- Facebook: @giantmalaysia .

- Instagram: @giantmalaysia .

- TikTok: @giantmalaysia .

For more information about Giant’s promotions and campaigns, go to www.giant.com.my .