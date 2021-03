After being closed for nearly six months since October 2020, movie lovers can now return to Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) in over 26 locations from 5 March 2021 onwards to catch the latest blockbusters on the big screen. A wide variety of films such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaThe Movie Mugen Train, Stand by Me Doraemon 2, Raya and the Last Dragon, Don't Look Back, Endgame, Master, and more will be shown. There will also be re-runs of Wonder Woman 1984 and Shockwave 2.

Later in the month, GSC will also be releasing local titles such as Selamat Hari X Jadi, as well as eagerly anticipated blockbusters like Monster Hunter and Godzilla vs Kong. The list of cinemas* that will be open from 5th March include:

KLANG VALLEY 1. GSC Mid Valley Megamall 2. Aurum Theatre, The Gardens Mall 3. GSC MyTown 4. GSC EkoCheras 5. GSC 1 Utama 6. GSC Paradigm Mall PJ 7. GSC Nu Sentral 8. GSC Quill City Mall 9. GSC Melawati Mall 10. GSC IOI Mall Puchong 11. GSC Setia City Mall 12. GSC Alamanda Putrajaya 13. GSC IOI City Mall JOHOR 14. GSC Paradigm Mall JB 15. GSC & Aurum Mid Valley Southkey NEGERI SEMBILAN 16. GSC Palm Mall MELAKA 17. GSC AEON Bandaraya Melaka 18. GSC Dataran Pahlawan KEDAH 19. GSC Aman Central 20. GSC Amanjaya Mall PENANG 21. GSC Gurney Plaza 22. GSC Queensbay Mall 23. GSC Sunway Carnival PERAK 24. GSC Ipoh Parade PAHANG 25. GSC East Coast Mall 26. GSC Mentakab Star Mall * Subject to change Enjoy these ‘welcome back‘ promos

In celebration of its opening, GSC will be offering a host of concessions promotions for single movie-goers and family members: offering savings of up to 50%. For every popcorn combo purchased, customers can add-on snacks and other light bites such as fries, hot dogs, nuggets, corn and more from only RM3. There will also be special fan screenings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie Mugen Train and Stand by Me Doraemon 2 for anime lovers on 6th and 7th March, so movie-goers are encouraged to check out the latest film schedules on the GSC website for this once-in-a-lifetime event! Those who catch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie Mugen Train in IMAX (only at GSC The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru) are also entitled to get a exclusive poster, when they purchase their tickets via the GSC Website, Mobile App, or e-Kiosk. Additionally, Aurum Theatre will also be reopening its doors with a selection of promotions for audiences who prefer a more luxurious experience. With Aurum Passes (combining a meal and movie) available from RM70, audiences can catch the latest blockbusters in absolute comfort, complemented with personalised service and continental dining from JinGastrobar. For the reopening, audiences can enjoy: - Free flow of golden caramel popcorn with every Aurum Pass purchase - A complimentary dessert with a purchase of two Aurum Passes - A free GETHA Lux Blanket (worth RM139) with a purchase of two Aurum Passes to the GETHA Lux Suites

GETHA Lux Blanket