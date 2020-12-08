GSC will reopen 9 locations from 16 December onwards

The highly anticipated reopening starts with special sneak previews of Wonder Woman 1984 too!

It’s music to the ears of music lovers to know that Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) will be reopening 9 locations from 16 December, 6pm onwards, following the CMCO update announcement on 5 December 2020.

Ticket sales will be available on the same day and movie-goers can catch Diana Prince go head-to-head with Cheetah at:

1. GSC Aman Central, Kedah

2. GSC Gurney Plaza, Penang

3. GSC Sunway Carnival, Penang

4. GSC Dataran Pahlawan, Melaka

5. GSC AEON Bandaraya Melaka

6. GSC Alamanda, Putrajaya

7. GSC East Coast Mall, Kuantan, Pahang

8. GSC Mentakab Star Mall, Pahang

9. GSC CityONE Megamall, Kuching

Additionally, GSC will also be reopening Jin Gastrobar in Aurum Theatre at The Gardens Mall, Kuala Lumpur and at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru from 10 December for reservations and walk-in dining.

The reopening of Jin Gastrobar will include a host of dining promotions including three-course festive meals and Christmas cocktails, children's menus, value sets, and much more.

A limited menu of Jin's best selections will also be available for GrabFood delivery from both locations.