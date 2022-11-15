Guinness Malaysia launches first flagship outlet in KL

There, fans can check out the Guinness history wall and learn about the precision of the roasting process that gives Guinness its distinctive taste and ruby-red hue at 232 degrees Celsius. As true Guinness lovers know, perfectly pouring Guinness is important to enjoy its smooth and creamy taste. Special rates are available for fans who want to learn to pour the perfect glass themselves with the guidance of the Guinness Academy, and take home a customised Guinness glass with their name engraved on it. But that’s not all, what makes the flagship outlet so singular is its menu - the first in Malaysia to showcase a variety of exclusive Guinness-infused dishes as the showrunner.

At the launch, members of the media were treated to an array of curated experiences by the world’s no. 1 stout to tantalise the senses and were some of the firsts to experience the magic of the flagship outlet. They sampled a unique menu curated and enjoyed live performances by local bands. The flagship outlet with its elevated decor is decked out to give lovers of the brand the experience of the Dublin Storehouse with a history wall, photography corner, a Guinness bar and dining area, as well as a lounge all designed in the distinct colours and feel of the brand.

Guinness Malaysia has officially launched its first-ever flagship outlet, Arthur’s Storehouse, in Malaysia at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur. Arthur’s Storehouse is not just any bar - fans can enjoy the true Guinness experience alongside an impressive Guinness-infused food and cocktail menu, as well as exclusive merchandise imported from the Dublin Storehouse.

Starters include BBQ Hot Wings Glazed with Homemade Guinness Sauce, Guinness Battered Onion Ring and Guinness Braised Oxtail Pork Crackling. For the main dishes, Arthur’s Storehouse serves familiar favourites as well as BBQ Guinness Pork Ribs and Braised Lamb Shank, which pair best with Guinness Foreign Extra Stout. Whereas the Guinness Aged Ribeye Steak and Guinness Shepherd’s Pie pair best with Guinness Draught. The menu also features Asian classics like Guinness Bak Kut Teh and Bulldog Hokkien Mee. Sweet tooths can also sample the unique Guinness-infused dessert menu.

Stout lovers are also in for a treat with the Guinness-infused cocktail menu. Offering classics like ‘Black Velvet’ which is a mixture of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout and Prosecco, as well as something to provide a different cocktail experience with the ‘St James Gate’ which is a mixture of Guinness Draught, Irish Whiskey and coconut milk with cinnamon, and the ‘Guinnesstini’ made with Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur and ice cream.

“This year has been remarkable for Guinness as we’ve been able to bring numerous sensorial experiences for the lovers of our brews, all while they learn more about the rich history and the magic behind them. The very first Guinness flagship outlet is designed to give Malaysian fans the Dublin Storehouse experience right in the heart of KL. For that, we are thrilled about this exclusive partnership created between Guinness Malaysia and Storehouse Project,” said Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager of Guinness Malaysia.

“At Arthur’s Storehouse, patrons will be able to indulge in our carefully selected menu of food and cocktails infused with Guinness, all while basking in the atmosphere of Arthur’s Storehouse. A unique experience awaits our patrons when they visit this first-ever Guinness flagship outlet,” said George Ang, Director of Storehouse Project Sdn Bhd.

Arthur’s Storehouse not only features an impressive food and cocktail menu but also carries exclusive Guinness merchandise imported from Dublin Storehouse. Malaysian fans can now get their hands on a variety of merchandise such as Guinness glassware, gift sets, mugs with the iconic toucan, playing cards, puzzles, magnets, keyrings and bottle openers. Guinness crisps, sauces, chocolates, fudge and truffles are also available for purchase.

For more information about the Arthur’s Storehouse flagship outlet visit http://arthursstorehouse.com/. To check out more information about Guinness, head over to Guinness Malaysia’s social media pages at www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and www.instagram.com/guinnessmy.

*Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.