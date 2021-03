We have all missed some important celebrations in the past year such as celebrating birthdays, weddings, Valentine’s Day, graduation ceremonies or even just gatherings with friends. When the St. Patrick’s Month kicked off, Guinness fans jumped at the chance to share their missed occasions with the hashtag #31daysofstpatricks. Little did some lucky fans in the Klang Valley and Penang know, they’d be able to make up to their missed occasions with the exclusive Guinness Celebration Kits! To help fans catch up with the celebrations, Guinness specially curated celebration kits, which fits any occasion, in the spirit of St. Patrick’s celebration for 31 days. During this ongoing celebration, five fans are selected each day and rewarded with these kits that are prepared in collaboration with renowned vendors in the Klang Valley and Penang.

Andrew Anel Anbalagan

Andrew Anel Anbalagan, a 21-year-old student from Selayang was devastated to miss his friend's bachelor party and wedding when it was postponed. Guinness sent him a burger set with some cans of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout (GFES) to help make up for it. “I invited my buddy over to join me, and we had a great time drinking together and planning the fun when things get back to normal,” he said. Andrew received the scrumptious Tipsy Lucky Guinness-infused Lamb Burger kit curated in partnership with myBurgerLab and Tipsy Boar.

Natasha Marie Francis

While Andrew missed his friend’s wedding, another Guinness fan, 27-year-old Natasha Marie Francis had to reschedule her own wedding for three times. “Planning the wedding all over again is not so bad after all when I get to manage it while having the delicious Guinness ice cream by The Ice Cream Bar,” said Natasha who received the ice cream kit inclusive of Guinness-infused Patrick’s Treasure and Guinness Brownies, alongside a 4-can-pack GFES.

Clarissa Chew

Thanks to digital advancement, we all still get to meet our loved ones virtually especially during the festive celebrations. Such was the case with 28-year-old Clarissa Chew from Subang Jaya, whose virtual gathering with her relatives from different states and even different countries was made better by Guinness with the Take Home BBQ Set, prepared by Makhan by Kitchen Mafia. “Now I have even more fun stories to share with my fam-bam over some scrumptious grilled food and cold Guinness over a video call,” she said.

Annabelle Chai