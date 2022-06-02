Hallyu Calling

With the heightened interest for all things Korean and South Korea opened for tourism, Korea Tourism Organization Malaysia Office welcomes all Malaysian Travellers to come to enjoy Korea with its beautiful mountains and oceans, colourful cities and nightscapes, dynamic culture, and delicious K-Food!

Korea Tourism Organization Malaysia Office with its continuous efforts to promote South Korea as the top travel destination for Malaysians will have a series of campaigns in line with the global campaign “Travel to Korea Begins Again”. Working closely with Korean Air, offering unassailable service with amazing comfort at the best ticket deals and airfares, and Trazy, Korea’s #1 one-stop travel booking site, Korea Tourism Organization Malaysia Office is offering up to 10% off Korean Airline Tickets and 5% off Trazy Packages. Also, with the purchase of a Korean Air Ticket, visitors can get 10% off Trazy packages. This campaign will run until 30 June 2022. For more information, visit https://www.trazy.com/event/Travel-to-Korea-Begins-Again-Promo

On top of that, visitors can visit KTO’s Welcome Centers located at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport to redeem a welcome kit as well as coupons. Visitors can also receive a wide range of discounts for mobile data, transportation, shopping, tourist attractions etc. on the Travel to Korea Begins again website. For more information, visitors can visit the official KTO HQ website for more information: https://english.visitkorea.or.kr/enu/event/2022/begins/index.html

Subsequently, Korea Tourism Organization Malaysia Office will be organizing the first Malaysian familiarisation trip (since the global pandemic outbreak) with Korean Air from 29 May to 3 June 2022. Together with 9 Travel Agency partners and 9 media partners, including content creators, Korea Tourism Organization Malaysia Office will introduce new destinations in line with the themes of Hallyu and Wellness.

The familiarisation trip will allow participants to explore and experience different parts of South Korea such as a relaxing stroll along the ever-popular Jeonju Hanok Village, enjoying a thrilling bird’s-eye-view of Cheongpung-myeon at the Cheongpung Cable Car Jecheon, being mesmerized by immersive media art at ARTE Museum Gangneung and many more. Also, this familiarisation trip serves to aid Tour Agents partners to prepare more interesting tour packages to cater to the demands of travellers.

“Korea Tourism Organization has been consistent in promoting Korea’s cultural and tourism products, especially throughout the pandemic. We are pretty optimistic about the travel response as travellers have been eager to travel to Korea, Mr Yang Kyung Soo, Managing Director of Korea Tourism Organization expressed.

Mr Yang Kyung Soo added, “This year, our Malaysia office’s marketing tag line is “Annyeong Kawan” which means “Hello Friend”. We made this tag line because we want Malaysians to know Korea as a more friendly and comfortable destination to travel – making Korea their first travel choice”.

Travel to Korea Begins Again, See you in Korea.