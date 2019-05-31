Have a coffee break courtesy of Petronas

THE annual Coffee Break campaign by PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) is back in conjunction with the festive season, with PDB offering motorists complimentary coffee and snacks at over 150 PETRONAS stations nationwide.

Commencing in Sabah and Sarawak from May 30 to Jun 2, and resuming from Jun 8 to 9 for the celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the campaign will focus on the Kaamatan and Gawai festivals. In Peninsular Malaysia, the campaign for Hari Raya Aidilfitri will run from Jun 1 to 2 and Jun 8 to 9.

One of PDB’s flagship road safety campaign, the PETRONAS Coffee Break campaign aims to remind motorists to stay safe on the road especially during festive seasons that record a higher than usual volume of road travellers.

“Road safety is one of our highest priorities and through this campaign, we hope to continuously remind our customers to travel safe and take mandatory breaks in between their long journey. We are pleased to be able to play a role in easing the journey of our customers through our offerings of coffee and refreshments before they reach their destinations,” said PDB managing director and CEO Datuk Syed Zainal Abidin.

In addition to Nescafé coffee, motorists will be able to also enjoy the offerings from other campaign partners, including Julie’s Butter Crackers, Munchworld’s 7Days croissant, Cadbury 5 Star chocolate, Tong Garden’s sunflower seed and Kopiko candies. There will also be vouchers from Shopee and Dunkin’ Donuts.

To inculcate a safety-first mindset, the Road Safety Department will carry out an advocacy programme to educate the public on road safety tips during the campaign. Free vehicle inspections will also be conducted by Perodua for its customers, alongside the campaign’s new partner Yamaha, which will be carrying out safety checks for all brands of motorcycles.

At the same time, free health screening will also be offered by St John Ambulance Malaysia. All of these will be held at selected PETRONAS stations throughout the campaign period.

