This Father’s Day, enjoy some high-stakes action with the family by watching the latest Malaysian hit film J2: J Retribusi! J2 is the sequel to J Revolusi (2017) and sees the return of actor Zul Ariffin as Jay Zulkarnain, an elite special force soldier in Unit Tindakan Khas turned private bodyguard.

Zul Ariffin as Jay Zulkarnain

A prominent businessman named Dato Hashim and his nine-year-old daughter, Nadi, were held hostage in a hotel in Johor Bahru. With time quickly ticking away, it’s up to Jay to save the day and get everyone out safely.

The plot of J2 will remind viewers of Die Hard starring Bruce Willis, and a bit of James Bond. Starring alongside Zul Ariffin is model-actress Amelia Henderson who got to show some minor fighting chops in the film. Henderson plays a hotel employee named Amy who was on duty at the wrong day and time. Despite having a minor stunt scene, she had to undergo physical training as well.

Amelia Henderson as Amy