$!Having a clean house is no longer a faraway dream

KUALA LUMPUR: Ever dream of taking house cleaning to a whole new level without even lifting a finger or breaking a sweat? Well look no further as Uniqbe (M) Sdn Bhd, the authorised distributor for Dreame vacuum cleaners has unveiled a brand new fully automatic robot vacuum and mop. Say goodbye to dirt and hello to the much-anticipated DreameBot L10s Ultra that can literally clean, self-clean and auto-empties trash all on its own! It is truly a product that lovers of clean households with hectic work schedules always dreamt of owning and now it is finally here and ready to clean. Witness Dreame Technology’s most advanced all-in-one cleaning robot at work, as it provides for a hands-free whole-home cleaning experience like never before. It features a combination of automatic dust collection, automatic water refilling and even automatic solution adding then cleans its mop pads with hot air drying once it is done cleaning the house. All this and more is driven by cutting-edge technology of advanced AI + 3D navigation. “This is our latest product in our line of robot vacuums and it is one of Dreame’s proudest and most advanced products to date. Let’s just say that you will never have to break a sweat or your back cleaning the house ever again and instead, come home every day to a clean house to unwind, kick back and relax after a long day. Strike off house cleaning from your chore list and instead focus on other things that matter more such as spending quality time with loved ones. Quite literally, you can set it (the vacuum) and forget it,” said Edward Tan, CEO of Uniqbe (M) Sdn Bhd. He added that the latest L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop is an innovation that will literally lift the cleaning weight off your shoulders and it is highly convenient, easy to use and is extremely intelligent. It is a product that is set to change the way you live - towards a cleaner, healthier and more hygienic home.

One of the key features of the DreameBot L10s Ultra is its ability to empty its own dust box after cleaning the floors. This self-emptying feature comes with a 3L dust bag that can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dust. This high-speed emptying with minimal noise and no clogging is made possible by Dreame’s DualBoost 2.0 technology system that blows air from the base station into the dust box to clear all debris. The dust is then sucked into a separate compartment to ensure a mess-free output. The dust collection port for the L10s Ultra is now located on the sides of the robot vacuum instead of the bottom to minimise the influence of gravity and the risk of water intake from the wet area meant for the mop. The L10s Ultra comes with an advanced mopping feature that is equipped with a great navigational function that avoids obstacles and has an automatic cleaning strategy created using 3D structured light, an RGB camera and powerful AI that ensures the whole house is cleaned efficiently and effectively. There will be a reduced chance of missed spots, repeated cleaning, getting lost or even getting stuck. This is thanks to the use of a RGB camera and 3D structured light that has been designed to learn the layout of the home and tailor cleaning strategies to suit respective homes. It is done by auto-generating paths and a 3D map according to the type of obstacle, flooring and room.

What’s more, the 3D structured light detects the shapes and distances of objects that are captured by the RGB camera that allows the AI to identify different household obstacles such as power cords, toys, shoes and other things lying on the floor. Another feature that makes the L10s Ultra vacuum a dream is that it automatically updates these obstacles onto the floor map seen in the app, labels the rooms in your home and cleans based on the type of flooring. With a large 2.5L clean water tank, the mop can wipe out dirt and grime on any surface such as wood, tile, vinyl or hard floors and has been designed to cover up to 200 sqm (2,152 sq. ft) of the home. It comes with dual rotary mops with replaceable microfibre mop pads that spin at 180 RPM under firm pressure to thoroughly scrub floors with the adequate mixture of water and solution without scratching or damaging the floor surface. The water and cleaning solution are replenished automatically with precise ratio at the base station after each cleaning session when it runs low.

The mop pads can also be raised automatically up to 7mm from the floor for different needs. For example, after mopping, the L10s Ultra will automatically raise its mop pads when returning to the base station to prevent the dragging of dirty mop pads across the cleaned floor. Once back at the base station, it will automatically wash the mops to get rid of the dirt by immersing the mop pads into water and spin at a high speed against grooves in the removable base plate to dislodge dirt. Once cleaned, the mops will be dried with hot air in under two hours to help prevent odour, mildew and bacterial growth. For homes with carpets or rugs, the L10s Ultra is able to auto detect the carpet then automatically raise the mop pads so your carpets will not get wet. Additionally, it comes with a powerful 5,300Pa suction that can automatically detect between carpet and floor, adjusting its suction power accordingly and ensuring carpets are thoroughly deep cleaned. The vacuum is fitted with a bristleless rubber brush that is specifically optimised for carpet cleaning by stirring up the dust hidden inside and also to prevent hairs getting tangled in the brush. All these dream come true features can be easily controlled and managed via the Dreamehome mobile app as well as the Mi Home app and can even be controlled with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. In the app, users will be able to tailor their cleaning needs and programme the robot accordingly based on their cleaning preferences. Users will be able to seamlessly adjust water and suction levels to optimise cleaning. The Dreamehome app allows users to create multiple maps for multi-floor houses or rooms for a more thorough cleaning. Virtual walls and no-go zones can be created in the app to prevent the robot from entering certain areas of the house. Schedules and cleaning routines can be programmed via the app and users need not even have to lift a finger to clean the house. For those who would like to keep a closer watch on the cleaning process, there is remote video supervision in the app that allows users to view, remotely control the L10s Ultra, send it to a specific spot in the house, send it back to the base station, take a screenshot and record a video clip. There is also a real-time voice-through feature too!



