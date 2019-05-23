Healing Water

WE ALL know how important water is when our lives feel like it’s coming to a standstill at the very announcement of a water cut. We rush out to buy tubs to store this precious commodity not realising that in reality, the tubs of water we collect could have adverse effects on our health. Unbeknownst to many, the pH of water is neutral and is at pH7. It can vary from high or low in pH and therefore may not offer up a good, healthy cup for consumption. Alkaline water, on the other hand, has a higher pH level than regular drinking water thus neutralising the acidity in one’s body.

Alkaline water benefits are not just limited to keeping us healthy but to combat diseases too. Alkaline water helps protect the body from free radicals that compromise our immune system. Our lifestyle habits contribute to acidity in our body. Fatty meats, smoking, coffee, soft drinks, processed sugar and alcohol play key roles making our bodies a theme park for diseases as they thrive where acid levels are high.

An overly acidic body makes the body system work harder to keep the pH levels of the body balanced. High levels of acidity in the body can interfere with cell activity. Alkaline water promotes better hydration and blood circulation because it’s smaller molecular content makes it easier for the body to absorb. Drinking plenty of water is essential to drain toxins from the body and is the mainstay of any detox diet. It is crucial that the quality of water consumed is not contaminated with harmful minerals and impurities.

Drinking alkaline water is an added insurance against developing serious diseases or health problems and it helps maintain overall health. What better way than to have easy access to alkaline water than from your faucet and readily available to you and your entire family? Panasonic Alkaline Ionizer does just the trick! Its high-performance filters and an electrolyzer create water at 7 different pH levels to cater to different daily functions of the family from cooking, washing your face to drinking. This Japanese technology has stringent quality control methods in place to ensure that the water quality is not compromised and is safe for consumption. The tap water passes through 4 types of materials i.e. non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon and ceramic, powdered activated carbon and hollow fiber membrane before it becomes purified. Thereafter, the purified water passes through an electrolyzer with platinum-coated titanium electrodes to become alkaline ionized water and acidic water.