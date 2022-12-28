HEINEKEN Cares steps up to improve community food security

Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) today launched its HEINEKEN Cares 2022 programme at the Sungei Way Brewery. Transitioning from short-term food aid, the brewer is collaborating with seven non-government organisations (NGOs) and community partners to support communities in building capacity for long-term food security. As part of their commitment, HEINEKEN Malaysia pledged to deliver over 600,000 meals to empower local communities across Malaysia to start and maintain their own sustainable food sources. In tandem with this commitment, the brewer also provided a platform for its partners to showcase their community work at a mini exhibition.

At the launch event, Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia said, “At the height of the pandemic, we saw how vulnerable communities were in need of food aid. Responding to the call for help, we launched HEINEKEN Cares in 2021, a social impact programme to connect our employee’s well-being at work with a purpose to support local communities, giving them the opportunity to participate in meaningful CSR initiatives. Together, our One Strong Winning Team, alongside our NGO and community partners, helped create a positive impact in our local communities.”

HEINEKEN Cares saw great success in 2021. For every 1,000 steps taken by a HEINEKEN Malaysia employee, the brewer committed one meal to a person in need. The programme delivered 150,000 meals to vulnerable communities across the nation in six months. This was further scaled up during the December 2021 floods, when HEINEKEN Cares topped up an additional 100,000 meals and care packages for affected communities. As a result, the programme delivered a cumulative total of 250,000 meals in 2021.

Taking it a step further, HEINEKEN Cares 2022 announced a renewed vision to transform lives by improving social sustainability through food security. Once again linking employee wellness with a community purpose, the programme increased their 2022 goal, calling on its employees to step up and achieve 200 million steps cumulatively from November 2022 to March 2023. This year, HEINEKEN Cares increases its contributions by committing to providing three meals for every 1,000 steps made by an employee, with a goal to deliver more than 600,000 meals for vulnerable communities across Malaysia. The NGOs and community partners collaborating with HEINEKEN Cares 2022 include The Lost Food Project, Epic, and PWD Smart Farmability, whose projects are focused in supporting communities in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as Soroptimist International Region of Malaysia, Hopes Malaysia, Hope Place Kuching, and Kupikupifm, whose projects are supporting communities in Sabah and Sarawak.

In her opening speech, Renuka Indrarajah, HEINEKEN Malaysia’s Corporate Affairs and Legal Director shared, “As part of our social sustainability commitment, we aim to make a positive impact on Malaysian communities. With HEINEKEN Cares, every step counts, and every meal matters. This year, we want to move beyond providing short-term relief to communities in need and take it a step further by empowering local communities to start and maintain a sustainable food supply.”

“By joining forces with HEINEKEN Cares, our NGOs and community partners will be working on projects such as setting up small-scale community farms and satellite aquaponic systems, establishing and leveraging on existing alternative water systems to support these community farms, as well as distributing food provisions to those in need,“ Renuka added.

At the mini exhibition, seven NGOs and community partners showcased their work alongside HEINEKEN Malaysia in building sustainable food sources throughout Malaysia. Highlights of their community work are as follows.

●The Lost Food Project redistributes rescued surplus goods and other essential items to those in need in the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru area.

●Epic provides sustainable water supply and farming programmes to the communities in Kampung Orang Asli Gurney and Kampung Orang Asli Sg Kelubi in Hulu Selangor.

●PWD Smart Farmability builds aquaponic satellite farms which help provide fresh, organic and nutritious meat and vegetables for welfare centres across seven regions in Peninsular Malaysia,

●Soroptimist International Region of Malaysia provides alternative water systems and organic farms in Long Tanyit, Belaga, Sarawak and Kg Gana, Kota Marudu, Sabah, whilst building capacity to empower women in finding alternative sources of income.

●Hopes Malaysia improves the existing gravity water system for homes and farms in Kg. Pinolobuh, Kota Belud, Sabah, empowering families to sustainably farm for lasting food security

●Hope Place Kuching channels basic food aid and necessities to the underprivileged in Sarawak to improve their health and livelihood.

●Kupikupifm maintains alternative water systems for rural villages in Sabah and continues working to connects systems to encourage the adoption of community farming.

For the first time, apart from contributing their steps, employees in HEINEKEN Malaysia also have the chance to play a role in community work through volunteer opportunities. Through the collaboration, NGOs and community partners are providing HEINEKEN Malaysia employees with a first-hand experience on the ground, further inspiring employees to give back to those in need.

All employees were also encouraged to step up and volunteer with the seven NGO partners, committing to support the various food security projects across Malaysia.

Further information on HEINEKEN Malaysia’s sustainability and initiatives can be found at HEINEKEN Malaysia’s official website: www.heinekenmalaysia.com or SPARK Foundation’s official website: sparkfoundation.com.my.

To help the vulnerable and those in need, feel free to contact the HEINEKEN Cares partners listed below:

●The Lost Food Project: www.thelostfoodproject.org

●Epic: epic.my

●PWD Smart Farmability: www.pwdsmartfarmability.com

●Soroptimist International Region of Malaysia: www.facebook.com/siromsiam

●Hopes Malaysia: www.hopesmalaysia.com

●Hope Place Kuching: hopeplace.org.my

●Kupikupifm: kupikupifm.my