HEINEKEN Malaysia continues winning streak at Putra Brand Awards

It’s three cheers for Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) as the brewer bagged three outstanding accolades at the recent Putra Brand Awards 2022. Continuing its proud traditions and sterling standards, the brewer once again struck gold where its brands, Heineken and Tiger Beer took home the Gold Award, while Guinness won the Bronze Award. These new wins bring the total awards tally to 39 since the inception of the Putra Brand Awards in 2010.

Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia shared, “We owe a huge thank you to all our consumers for their incredible support of our brands. Without a doubt, we could not have done so without the passion and commitment of our One Strong Winning Team which always delivers its best to our consumers. Together, we are guided by HEINEKEN’s purpose, which is to brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world.”

Meanwhile, Willemijn Sneep, Marketing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia also commented on the achievement, “We are proud to celebrate yet another triple win at the prestigious Putra Brand Awards, further demonstrating our commitment to delivering premium, world-class brands. At HEINEKEN Malaysia, we put our consumers first by not only meeting but exceeding their expectations through exciting and meaningful campaigns. As our brands adapt to the evolving landscape, we strive to be more creative in anticipating our consumers’ needs.”

Last year, Heineken launched its When you Drive, Never Drink (WYDND) campaign, encouraging consumers to pledge to never drink when they drive. The campaign garnered more than 3000 consumer pledges, as well as over 100 industry pledges advocating responsible consumption. Another highlight in 2022 is the Heineken Hotel Takeover at KLoé Hotel where consumers were invited to immerse themselves in a Heineken-themed hotel experience through a variety of music acts, art installations, culinary delights and even fitness classes!

In the Lunar year of the Tiger, Tiger Beer, Malaysia’s No. 1 Beer[ Source: Total Off Premise Jan’21 - Dec’21 Retail Audit] launched its local Chinese New Year campaign – The Year We ROAR Together – encouraging fans to pursue their dreams and goals in 2022. As a brand that has always championed local street food culture, Tiger Beer also hosted the Tiger Street Food Festival, which featured all things hot and spicy, paired with Tiger Crystal for the ultimate street food experience. Another key campaign last year was the Tiger Crystal Fire Starter, where the brand launched a platform to empower Malaysians to discover new passions. The highlight of the campaign was the Fire Starter District Festival where fans explored activities such as bouldering, rollerblading, dancing, jump rope, and freestyle football. What’s more, throughout the year-end football season, Tiger Beer also hosted a series of epic live viewing parties for fans of the sport with its ‘Cheers to the Bold’ Campaign.

Meanwhile, Guinness, Malaysia’s favourite and the World’s No. 1 Stout[ Source: Global Data Report 2021], hosted the Guinness St. Patrick’s Festival 2022 to reward fans with exciting activities and attractive prizes. To bring more merriment to Malaysian fans, the brand also launched Guinness Draught in a Can (GDIC) with a revolutionary Guinness widget for a perfectly smooth and creamy stout. House of Guinness – a hub that allows fans to immerse themselves in the world of Guinness, was also introduced for fans to experience the magic of Guinness. To close the year, Guinness Malaysia also launched its first-ever flagship outlet, Arthur’s Storehouse where fans can enjoy a true Guinness experience with Guinness-infused food and cocktail menu, as well as exclusive merchandise.

HEINEKEN Malaysia is a strong advocate for responsible consumption and encourages consumers to enjoy responsibly and not drink and drive through its commercial and marketing activities.

For more information on HEINEKEN Malaysia and the company’s initiatives, please visit www.heinekenmalaysia.com.

*HEINEKEN Malaysia’s products are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only