HEINEKEN Malaysia mobilises assistance for flood victims in the Klang Valley

Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia), through its HEINEKEN Cares programme, is channelling 100,000 meals and emergency care packages to victims impacted by the ongoing flash floods throughout Klang Valley.

In collaboration with its network of non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners, HEINEKEN Malaysia seeks to mobilise and distribute immediate aid to victims in need of necessities in the wake of the major flood caused by the recent heavy rainfall. The NGO partners include Dialogues Includes All, Epic, PWD Smart Farmability and Make It Right Movement.

Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia said: “We deeply feel for all the flood victims, their families and loved ones whose homes and livelihoods have been affected by the floods. People are at the heart of our company, and as a company with a long history in Malaysia, we strive to assist communities during these challenging times.

“As the impacted families work towards rebuilding their lives, HEINEKEN Malaysia will play its role in mobilising urgent aid to the plight of flood-hit individuals and providing them with basic necessities. On this note, I would also like to extend my gratitude towards our employees as well as our NGO partners for their relentless support during these difficult times.”