HEINEKEN Malaysia mobilises assistance for flood victims in the Klang Valley

Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia), through its HEINEKEN Cares programme, is channelling 100,000 meals and emergency care packages to victims impacted by the ongoing flash floods throughout Klang Valley.
In collaboration with its network of non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners, HEINEKEN Malaysia seeks to mobilise and distribute immediate aid to victims in need of necessities in the wake of the major flood caused by the recent heavy rainfall. The NGO partners include Dialogues Includes All, Epic, PWD Smart Farmability and Make It Right Movement.
Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia said: “We deeply feel for all the flood victims, their families and loved ones whose homes and livelihoods have been affected by the floods. People are at the heart of our company, and as a company with a long history in Malaysia, we strive to assist communities during these challenging times.
“As the impacted families work towards rebuilding their lives, HEINEKEN Malaysia will play its role in mobilising urgent aid to the plight of flood-hit individuals and providing them with basic necessities. On this note, I would also like to extend my gratitude towards our employees as well as our NGO partners for their relentless support during these difficult times.”
HEINEKEN Malaysia is calling on its business partners to participate and band together in undertaking essential support activities, by channelling food aid directly to their local communities or donating to the Company’s CSR arm, SPARK Foundation, where all fundings will then be directed to participating NGOs to further aid the flood victims.
The HEINEKEN Cares programme was established this year with the ultimate goal of providing 150,000 meals to communities affected by job or income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 30 November, over 123,800 meals have been distributed to more than 8,000 beneficiaries. The 100,000 meals and emergency care packages are in addition to the original goal of 150,000 meals.
Renuka Indrarajah, Corporate Affairs & Legal Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia added: “In line with our Brew a Better World sustainability strategy, we aim to create positive social impact in the communities where we operate. Through our HEINEKEN Cares programme, we are now committing an additional 100,000 meals and care packages to bring much needed essentials as well as cleaning equipment in aid of the communities affected by the floods.
At HEINEKEN Malaysia, the health and safety of its people are among its top priorities. The Company is also reaching out to employees to support those affected by the floods during this difficult period to ensure the health and well-being of their employees and their families.
For more updates on HEINEKEN Malaysia and its initiatives, visit www.heinekenmalaysia.com.