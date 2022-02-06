Heineken Malaysia seals another triple win at Putra Brand Awards 2021

Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia) has continued its winning streak at the Putra Brand Awards 2021 by seizing three outstanding accolades. The company raised their glasses for yet another triple win as Heineken and Tiger Beer won Gold, while Guinness achieved Silver.

These new wins bring the total awards tally to 36 since the inception of the Putra Brand Awards. Commenting on the achievement, Roland Bala, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia said, “A huge thanks to all our consumers for their amazing support to our brands. Despite the challenges, we continue to invest behind our brands and our people as well as stay connected with our consumers whilst adapting to the new normal. Our achievements were made possible by the team at HEINEKEN Malaysia and our business partners who demonstrated resilience, courage, commitment, and passion to ensure we delivered the best to our consumers. Indeed, we are guided by HEINEKEN’s purpose, which is to brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world.”

Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director of HEINEKEN Malaysia added, “We are proud to once again be recognised at the prestigious Putra Brand Awards, further demonstrating consumers’ trust and preference for our winning brands. At HEINEKEN Malaysia, by putting our consumers at the centre, we enable the creation of innovative, meaningful, and relevant campaigns. The pandemic challenged existing norms and pushed us to be more creative as we strived to connect with consumers whilst delivering premium, world-class experiences just as we’ve been known to do.”

During the year, Heineken was the proud official beer partner of UEFA Euro 2020, which took place from 12th June to 12th July 2021. Through the ‘Enjoy the Rivalry’ campaign, fans were invited to the virtual Heineken Rivalry Stadium to challenge celebrity opponents and outsmart their match predictions to be in the running to win exclusive prizes.

Additionally, with many working from home in the new normal, Heineken® encouraged consumers to work smart and drink smart through the launch of the ‘#NowYouCan’ campaign by giving away 10,000 units of Heineken 0.0 4-can packs, sent straight to consumers’ doorsteps for a refresher while working from home – minus the guilt and minus the alcohol.

Tiger Beer, Malaysia’s No. 1 Beer, started 2021 with a big bang by introducing the ‘Bring on the ONG’ Chinese New Year campaign featuring limited edition festive Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal cans while enjoying an abundance of ‘ONGSOME’ promotions and giveaways worth more than RM1,000,000.

As a brand that has always championed local street food culture, with roots that go back to being a brand born and raised on the streets of Asia, Tiger Beer launched the ‘Xperience the Xtraordinary’ virtual street food festival, championing local businesses by introducing an innovative experience for digital festivalgoers to purchase limited-edition streetwear and enjoy street food paired with refreshing Tiger Beer - all conveniently delivered to their doorsteps.

Guinness, Malaysia’s favourite and the World’s No. 1 Stout, rolled out a month-long St. Patrick’s celebration. For 31 days in a row, Guinness spread joyful St. Patrick’s spirit to its fans with the Guinness St. Patrick’s Celebration Kits, curated exclusively for fans to catch up on their missed celebrations.

When the lockdown was lifted, restaurants were finally able to welcome guests back for dine-in. Guinness gave family and loved ones an opportunity to reconnect post lockdown through its ‘Ready When You Are’ campaign.

Guinness brought back the renowned STOUTie machines to selected partner restaurants and bars where consumers can print their selfies on top of a cold and creamy glass of Guinness.

HEINEKEN Malaysia is a strong advocate for responsible consumption, and constantly encourages consumers to enjoy responsibly and to not drink and drive through its commercial and marketing activities.

HEINEKEN Malaysia’s products are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. For more information on HEINEKEN Malaysia and the company’s initiatives, please visit www.heinekenmalaysia.com.