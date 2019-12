On December 5th, eight of Malaysia’s finest bartenders go head-to-head to prove their mastery of the perfect serve at Heineken Star Serve Bartender Finals 2019, held at S’mores, Jaya One. In its sixth year running, the Draught Masters and Heineken Star Serve professional trainers have trained over 600 bartenders. The journey saw the competition whittled down to eight finalists.

At the end of the night, Jack Loh from Maze Eatery and Bar, Ipoh was crowned the best Heineken bartender in the nation. He will also represent Malaysia at the Heineken Global Bartender Finals in an all-expense-paid trip in Amsterdam, the home of Heineken.

“This truly is a dream come true to be recognised in my craft. It has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience to have been part of Heineken Star Serve, and of course, to represent Malaysia in the Global Bartender Finals in Amsterdam. I know this is only the beginning!” said Jack.