Based on the National Education Blueprint 2013-2015, only 3 out of 10 secondary students achieved a minimum credit in the SPM English paper. In 2018, Khazanah Research Institute found that only about a third of all students at upper secondary and tertiary levels are enrolled for STEM related subjects. Both of these data point to a glaring fact that there is a declining standard of English language and STEM among Malaysian secondary school students.

In order to address this issue, AIESEC in Sunway has come up with a social project called Speak Up! The project is designed to increase the confidence level of local secondary school students in speaking English and improve the emphasis of STEM education in students, bringing a multitude of soft skills such as strengthened leadership, critical thinking and self empowerment. Speak Up! aims to make education more accessible to students and provide them with enriching programs in virtual and electronic platforms.

AIESEC is a diverse youth run organisation which strives to be a purposeful and impactful organisation that shapes their activities based on the needs of Bandar Sunway. As such, project Speak Up! will carry out virtual workshops and podcasts beginning late July. Physical workshops involving public speaking competitions and STEM exhibitions in government secondary schools will be held in January 2021.

To date, Speak Up! has reached more than 800 global volunteers, 160 secondary schools and 2,200 secondary students in Malaysia. Despite possessing a comprehensive curriculum, talented personnel and the resolve to see it through, they are in need of support from the community to fund their project implementation.

If you believe in empowering local youth and are able to provide monetary contributions towards the cause, please visit bit.ly/AIESECSunway_SpeakUp to find out more about the project and support their crowdfunding initiative with the aim to provide more opportunities.

The crowdfunding runs from now until 15th June 2020 and funds raised will be utilised for workshop activities and action initiatives, transportation and operational costs.

For more information, feel free to contact kahshing.yap@aiesec.net (Mr Yap) or visit AIESEC in Malaysia, Sunway on Facebook and Instagram.