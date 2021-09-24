$!Help raise funds for the cancer community at Cansurvive’s Walk of Life campaign

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of newly-reported cancer cases in Malaysia was at 48,639 in 2020. Cansurvive Centre Malaysia Berhad, a non-profit cancer charity organization, has launched the ‘Walk of Life’ 10,000 Step Challenge to encourage public participation in raising funds for the cancer community. The ‘Walk of Life’ 10,000 Step Challenge campaign aims to target a total of 2,500 participants pledging RM10 for their walk to achieve a cumulative total of 25 million steps in order to raise RM25,000 for Cansurvive’s initiatives in Malaysia. Dr C D Siby, President of Cansurvive said, “Through the ‘Walk of Life’ campaign, we also aim to encourage a healthier lifestyle among Malaysians by asking them to walk 10,000 steps which is equivalent to an 8KM walk. To add to the excitement, we will also be conducting lucky draws on our Facebook page where participants can win some exciting prizes.” How to join?

Step 1: Pledge with RM10 on Cansurvive’s Walk of Life website Step 2: Track your steps with your mobile apps/devices Step 3: Screenshot and share your proof of completing 10,000 steps on Cansurvive’s Facebook Page with the hashtags #CANSURVIVEWALKOFLIFE #WALKOFLIFE Participants will receive a congratulatory message with a link to a selfie filter and also opt for a printable e-certificate of completion. A new entry is earned every time you complete 10,000 steps so feel free to keep pledging for the ‘Walk of Life’ Challenge to stand a better chance at the lucky draw. The campaign will also feature a variety of engaging social media activities including the opportunity for participants to take part in the Walk of Life duet chain on TikTok. The funds collected from the initiative will be used to fund Cansurvive’s upcoming activities including the annual international conference that would benefit the cancer community across the region including the patients and their family and friends. “We have always stayed true to our pledge that we will never charge those challenged by cancer to attend our conferences and get access to vital information, knowing that they are already burdened with treatment cost and other related expenses and often with loss of income over prolonged periods of time. Our primary goal is to reach out to as many people with cancer and their families as we can,” added Dr Siby.