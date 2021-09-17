$!Helping SMEs embrace frugal innovation

A screenshot of an online session of SME representatives attending the Frugal Innovation programme. – Courtesy of SIRIM

MALAYSIAN SMEs recently got a boost thanks to Frugal Innovation, a new initiative introduced this year under the SIRIM-Fraunhofer programme. The programme was established in 2015 through a collaboration between SIRIM and the Fraunhofer Institute of Germany to enhance the productivity of SMEs in the manufacturing sector.

Frugal Innovation focuses on providing price-sensitive customer groups with affordable high-quality solutions that excel in reduced complexity and restricted features. The pilot programme is executed jointly by SIRIM and Fraunhofer IAO, involving a team of 15 SIRIM engineers and scientists and three experts from Fraunhofer IAO.

According to Ir Susana Kamaruddin, principal engineer for SIRIM-Fraunhofer, a series of online sessions involving SIRIM, Fraunhofer IAO and the SMEs have been held since the beginning of the year in order to achieve the outlined objectives of the programme.

With the change in business climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are now focused on providing affordable quality products which suit both current and new markets.

It is hoped that the new initiative will enable companies to develop their ideas into frugal products and services that meet the expectation of their targeted customers.