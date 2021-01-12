High numbers of participants in Malaysian Esports Championship 2020 (MEC 2020)

Esports Integrated (ESI), an initiative launched by Impact Integrated, under the purview of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KSB), received an impressive number of participants in the recently launched Malaysian Esports Championship 2020 (MEC 2020).

The Company Limited By Guarantee (CLBG) consists of five entities, namely:

1. Impact Malaysia, an initiative for youth development and social innovation

2. Rakita, a multi-channel infotainment media brand tailored for youth

3. Spacerubix, an inspirational hub inclusive of event spaces and sports complex in Puchong

4. Picksum, a marketplace platform for local homegrown products

5. Esports Integrated, an initiative to catalyse a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive esports ecosystem

With registrations of 7,424 participants across the different categories, MEC 2020 is a testament to ESI’s ongoing efforts to drive growth and diversity in the local esports community.

With such response from the local community, ESI strives to strengthen its efforts for 2021 with proper developmental planning to increase awareness for esports in Malaysia, thus ensuring the sustainability of the industry.

It is undoubtedly a step closer for ESI to achieve its goal of establishing and cultivating the esports industry here in Malaysia and ensure esports opens doors to a multitude of opportunities for youths.

About MEC 2020