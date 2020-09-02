His Dark Materials season 2 returns this November

The second season of His Dark Materials based on the book series of the same name by Philip Pullman returns this year.
Lord Asriel (played by James McAvoy) has opened the bridge to the new world. Distraught by the death her best friend, Lyra (played by Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the new unknown.
In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will (played by Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past.
Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his long lost father but find their path constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them.
The cunning Mrs. Coulter (played by Ruth Wilson) continues her search for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.
Rounding up the cast are Lin-Manuel Miranda as an aeronaut named Lee Scoresby, Ariyon Bakare as Lord Carlo Boreal, Andrew Scott as Colonel John Parry, Will Keen as Father MacPhail and Ruta Gedmintas as the witch Serafina Pekkala.
Joining the cast in the second season are Terence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and Simone Kirby and Dr Mary Malone.
His Dark Materials season 2 debuts on HBO GO and HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD) this November.
Watch the first season
The entire first season of His Dark Materials can be streamed or downloaded on HBO GO available via Astro or at https://www.hbogoasia.com/. Download the HBO GO app at App Store or Play Store and get a 7-day free trial. HBO GO can now be accessed via Android TV, Apple TV, LG TV and Samsung Smart TV – and comes with AirPlay and Google Cast functionality.