His Dark Materials season 2 returns this November

The second season of His Dark Materials based on the book series of the same name by Philip Pullman returns this year. Lord Asriel (played by James McAvoy) has opened the bridge to the new world. Distraught by the death her best friend, Lyra (played by Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the new unknown.

Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua with the alethiometer

Amir Wilson as Will Parry

In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will (played by Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his long lost father but find their path constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them.

Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter from the Magisterium

The cunning Mrs. Coulter (played by Ruth Wilson) continues her search for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby

Ruta Gedmintas and Jade Anouka as witches Serafina Pekkala and Ruta Skadi respectively

Simone Kirby as Dr Mary Malone

Terrence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi

Andrew Scott as Will’s father, Colonel John Parry

Will Keen as Father MacPhail