Homecoming for Tuntung Sungai

Sunway Lagoon is unveiling a new attraction, the ‘River Terrapin Conservation Awareness’ program in collaboration with PERHILITAN. This Raya will be a homecoming for our River Terrapin friends. The ‘River Terrapin Conservation Awareness’ program’s goal is to increase the wild population as the animal is listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ in the Malaysia’s Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. Sunway Theme Parks in collaboration with The Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN) promotes Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) specifically Goal 17 – partnerships for the goals to revitalize partnerships for a sustainable development.

The River Terrapin species can be found in Peninsular Malaysia, Sumatra and Southern Thailand. There is a total of 4 River Terrapin that are placed in their new home at Sunway Lagoon Wildlife Park. Conservation activity will start from egg collection, incubation, post-hatch care and release of young Terrapins to be regulated and closely monitored by WILDLIFE officers. All these steps are intended to expand their population. Other conservation awareness activities will also be organized in collaboration with PERHILITAN. Apart from the River Terrapin Conservation Awareness Program in Sunway Lagoon, our sister park Sunway Lost World Of Tambun will be welcoming a pair of Barking Deer or more fondly known as Kijang into our park this Raya Festivities at Petting Zoo. This is an animal exchange program with our longstanding partner, Zoo Malacca with the blessing of PERHILITAN. Guests will be able to catch them frolicking with our Mousedeer only at Sunway Lost World Of Tambun.