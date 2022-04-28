Homecoming for Tuntung Sungai

Sunway Lagoon is unveiling a new attraction, the ‘River Terrapin Conservation Awareness’ program in collaboration with PERHILITAN. This Raya will be a homecoming for our River Terrapin friends.
The ‘River Terrapin Conservation Awareness’ program’s goal is to increase the wild population as the animal is listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ in the Malaysia’s Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. Sunway Theme Parks in collaboration with The Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN) promotes Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) specifically Goal 17 – partnerships for the goals to revitalize partnerships for a sustainable development.
The River Terrapin species can be found in Peninsular Malaysia, Sumatra and Southern Thailand. There is a total of 4 River Terrapin that are placed in their new home at Sunway Lagoon Wildlife Park.
Conservation activity will start from egg collection, incubation, post-hatch care and release of young Terrapins to be regulated and closely monitored by WILDLIFE officers. All these steps are intended to expand their population. Other conservation awareness activities will also be organized in collaboration with PERHILITAN.
Apart from the River Terrapin Conservation Awareness Program in Sunway Lagoon, our sister park Sunway Lost World Of Tambun will be welcoming a pair of Barking Deer or more fondly known as Kijang into our park this Raya Festivities at Petting Zoo. This is an animal exchange program with our longstanding partner, Zoo Malacca with the blessing of PERHILITAN. Guests will be able to catch them frolicking with our Mousedeer only at Sunway Lost World Of Tambun.
It is extra meaningful this year that we are able to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with our loved ones and reuniting with our near and dear, which is why we have themed our Raya celebration as ‘Cahaya Aidilfitri’ to celebrate all that is bright. We welcome all guests to have their Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and reunion at Sunway Theme Parks from 18 April till 2 June 2022 at both Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun.
Save the date and bring your family and friends to Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun to experience Sunway Theme Parks ‘Cahaya Aidilfitri’ celebration. Calvin Ho, Executive Director Sunway Theme Parks said, “Sunway Theme Parks is always creating extraordinary attractions for our guests. With this fantastic collaboration with PERHILITAN, we are able to provide one-of-a-kind edutainment activities for our guests during this Raya celebration.
Each guest, be it young or old that visit Sunway Lagoon or Sunway Lost World Of Tambun will be able to have amplified experiences with our River Terrapin and Barking Deer”.