Father’s Day can be a challenging day for those who have lost their dads. No matter how long ago he has gone, it still hurts the people who loved him. If you feel this and would want to do something in his memory, here are a few things you can do alone or with the family.

1. Spend time with family

While it’s tempting to grieve alone, spending time with the family actually helps a lot with the heavy emotions. Get the family together for a meal and share good memories of dad. It can be a something funny he said or did, or a retelling of his favourite stories. It’s also good to talk to your little nephews and nieces or his grandchildren about him during his time too so that they know who he was. Families who can’t meet up can do so over video call to bring everyone together.

2. Honour the other father figures in your life

We might feel alone when we lose our dads but never forget those who have stepped in to provide support during the trying times. Give a call to your grandpa, uncles, brothers and cousins, and invite them out for drinks or a meal.

3. Write a tribute