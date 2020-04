MOTHER’S DAY can be a sad day for those who have lost their mother. It is okay to take time to grieve, and you should. It’s also true that each person grieves differently. For those who want to do something in her memory, here are a few things you can do.

Do something in her honour

On Mother’s Day, it’s the perfect occasion to take the opportunity to honour your late mother by helping a charity that was important to her, by volunteering or by making a donation in her name and memory.

Some non-governmental organisations hold charity drives to raise funds to support women who need aid.

Get together with the family

Spend time with the rest of the family and share good memories about your mother with each other. It could be a funny anecdote, or something she liked to say.

You can even talk to her grandchildren, or your younger nephews and nieces about her too. For families who can’t meet up, this can also be done with just a phone or video call to bring everyone together.

Honour the other mother figures in your life

While losing your mother is painful, don’t forget the other women who have also made a big difference in your life, and who may have stepped in to act as your emotional support. Give a call to family members such as your grandma, aunts and cousins, and invite them out for drinks or a meal.

Write a tribute

During the process of grieving, some have found it helpful to write a tribute to their mother. This is because putting things down in writing provides an outlet for those pent-up feelings.

It can be in the form of a poem, an expressive blog entry or social media post, or just something for your own personal reading.

The tribute can even be an artwork, or composed in a song.

Volunteer at a women’s shelter

One of the lovely ways to honour your mother is by performing acts of kindness for those in need.

For example, volunteering and spending time with mothers at women’s shelters provides a sense of companionship and rapport, and would certainly be the perfect way to share some of the love your mother gave to you.

Create new traditions

For some families, it’s hard when holiday traditions don’t feel the same with mum not being around any more. What the family can do is to carry on the same traditions, but with an extra place set for mum.

The alternative is to create new traditions in her honour. Perhaps the family can visit her grave each Mother’s Day with flowers, followed by a family lunch or dinner.