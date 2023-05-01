Hop into an auspicious 2023 by brewing prosperity together

As everyone prepares to usher in the lunar new year, Carlsberg celebrates the joy of reunions and abundance of prosperity through its 2023 Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign themed ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’. The Carlsberg brand continues its past CNY traditions by launching yet another beautiful artist edition packaging, which is inspired by the celebratory nature of family and friends reunions in welcoming prosperity. Created by multi award-winning illustrator Feifei Ruan, the creative and illustrious visual storytelling truly captures CNY’s oriental charm.

A masterpiece that heralds in a smooth and prosperous year ahead, Feifei Ruan’s design concept of a spring wonderland depicts eight magical rabbits transformed from the golden liquid of Carlsberg premium brew gathering in the beer forest and bringing along with them happiness, wellness, and prosperity as they reunite. The piece is also embellished with elegant koi fishes, to signify luck and good fortune, flying swallows that welcome the spring and new beginnings as well as dragonflies for harmony, prosperity and good luck. Intertwined within the elements are also gold coins and blooming peonies symbolising wealth and prosperity to usher in new beginnings.

Carlsberg’s theme “Brewing Prosperity Together” or 合家团圆, 好运连连 accentuates the vibrant bustling of family gatherings and togetherness that Carlsberg aspires to celebrate, emulating the rich traditional and warm-hearted moments of an auspicious reunion with family, friends and dear ones.

The ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’ artwork that is elegantly wrapped across both cans and bottles has Carlsberg Danish Pilsner signifying prosperity, while the designs on Carlsberg Smooth Draught seeks to deliver a smoother year ahead, making these Carlsberg brews the perfect choice for celebrating the festivity and for enjoyment during get-togethers with family and friends.

“At Carlsberg, this CNY is all about celebrating reunions and prosperity. Our CNY-themed artist edition packaging this year is widely available and celebrated across China, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as here in Malaysia. To us, ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’ represents our hopes and best wishes for all our consumers across the region so that together, we may have an auspicious 2023 filled with smoothness, prosperity and happiness,” stated Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

To kick-off the celebration and usher in a prosperous CNY, Carlsberg’s nationwide campaign that will run from 1 December 2022 to 28 February 2023 across various platforms, offers consumers stunning rewards in the form of premium collectibles and ang pows, which also carries the same creative illustrations on the artist edition packaging, perfect premium gifts for family reunions and eWallet credits for that additional good fortune.

Shoppers who purchase any two cartons of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught plus a carton of any premium brands (Somersby Cider Assortment, 1664 Blanc, 1664 Rosé, Connor’s Stout Porter or Asahi Super Dry), will be able to redeem an exclusive Neoflam Fika Stock Pot worth RM275. To get a two-piece Neoflam Smart Seal set worth RM60, consumers need to only purchase any six sets of 4-can packs or 24 cans of 1664 Blanc/1664 Rosé, Asahi Super Dry, Carlsberg Special Brew or Connor’s Stout Porter. Over in Sabah and Sarawak, the purchase of any two cartons of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught, inclusive of a carton of premium brands, will reward consumers with a three-piece Neoflam Smart Seal set worth RM84. Exclusive to 99 Speedmart in West Malaysia, shoppers can bag themselves a one-of-a-kind artist edition mug with the purchase of one carton of either Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught, together with a 12-can pack of 1664 Blanc.

To celebrate ‘Drumming Prosperity Together’, consumers who spend a minimum of RM288 on selected Carlsberg products in participating super hypermarkets nationwide, will stand a chance to ‘Drum and Win’ themselves up to RM388 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit. Additionally, contestants can also walk away with a 4-can pack of either 1664 Blanc, 1664 Rosé, Somersby Apple Cider, Somersby Passion Fruit & Orange Cider, Connor’s Stout Porter or alcohol-free Somersby Apple 0.0.

In convenience stores, consumers can ring in some prosperity by winning up to RM388 in Touch ‘n Go eWallet when they purchase RM20 worth of Carlsberg Malaysia products. Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit of up to RM888 is also up for grabs in bars and pubs with purchase of one tower, two buckets, six full pints, 10 half pints or 10 mugs.

Over at selected food courts and eateries, special CNY Celebration Nights have been scheduled with lion dance performances, singing performances and ‘Drumming Prosperity Together’ activities where consumers can ‘Drum and Win’ Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits to ring in the New Year. Consumers who buy any Carlsberg brew during these events will also stand a chance at winning unique prizes. As a special bonus throughout the CNY campaign period, those who collect 12 limited-edition big bottle caps of any Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught or Carlsberg Special Brew will be able to redeem an exclusive glass container and be in the running to win the grand prize of RM2,888 cash Ang Pow.

For more exciting news and information on Carlsberg’s Chinese New Year celebrations, promotions and locations, visit www.carlsbergcny.com.my or follow @CarlsbergMY on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY for the latest updates! And remember, as part of advocating responsible consumption, #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY – if you drink, don’t drive.