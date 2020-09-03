$!Horror film The Widow brings Russian urban legend to life

All the way in Russia, there is a terrifying urban legend haunting the locals based on real events.
In a densely populated forested area north of St Petersburg, people have been going missing for three decades. The few corpses ever found were naked.
On October 14, 2017, a team of volunteers went into the woods to search for a missing teenager. They were never found. All communication was lost.
Locals believe they were taken by the same dark spirit they call The Widow.
The movie starring Viktotiya Potemina, Anastasiia Gribova and Margarita Bychkova will be a horror-fest with both the director and producer having experience with the genre.
Director Svyatoslav Podgaesky and producer Ivan Kapitonoz have directed and written horror films such as The Bride, The Mermaid: Lake of the Dead and Baba Yaga.
The Widow premieres in cinemas on 17 September 2020. The film is in English with BM and Chinese subtitles provided.