With Leehom’s superb performance and a high-tech futuristic setup featuring a sci-fi stage and cutting edge LED lighting and hologram shows to wow the audience live, it’s only fair to use an equally advanced smartphone to preserve such a priceless experience eternally.

LAST week, we published a series of mobile photography of Blue’s concert taken from what seems to be the new Huawei P30. Just a few days later, the upcoming HUAWEI flagship impressed us once again in Leehom’s “Descendants of the Dragon 2060” World Tour stop in KL.

We were most impressed by the middle body shot of Leehom and his violin, as it is apparent that this image was taken from substantial distance, yet observe how much details the smartphone has managed to capture: the veins on Leehom’s toned arms, the intricate blue & white wavy lines on his outfit, and even the fine strands of hair from the head of the audience!

Take a look at these concert images taken from various zoom distances: from the back of the stadium, a close shot of Leehom with his violin to a super close headshot of him. Other than the blurry headshot, we’re completely mindblown by how crisp and clear the quality of the P30 produces, so much so that we initially thought they were taken from a professional DSLR.

In all fairness, the super close headshot’s quality was nonetheless above par. We’re able to recognize his facial features albeit looking a little pixelated, and his attentive expression that shows how dedicated the singer was to the show clearly translates through the shot.

Check out other images from the exciting night. Some of these super close shots were actually captured while Leehom was dancing and moving around, yet the blur in the shots is reasonably minimal considering how much movement was there on stage. In fact, we can’t say the same could’ve been done by other camera smartphones out there.

Impressed yet? Now that you know which smartphone to complement your next gig, it’s important to jot down the details on when the new HUAWEI flagship will be made available to the waiting crowd.

The previous Huawei flagship models such as the P20 series and Mate 20 Pro have scored 109 points on DxOMark, which earned them the top spots for photography in smartphones.



And now, the official launch of the P30 series will take place in Paris on 26 March 2019, where more exciting features and new innovation of the phone will be unveiled. We are informed that the local launch may be giving away the HUAWEI Backup - a gigantic 1TB external hard drive to back up data on your smartphone.

Themed “Rewrite the Rules”, we can’t wait to hear how HUAWEI will make new waves to the camera smartphone industry again. Let’s countdown to the big event together with us, or you can follow the official site to stay updated for more launch details.