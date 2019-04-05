Huawei MateBook 13: File sharing made easy

ASIDE from launching the eagerly awaited P30 smartphone range, Huawei also unveiled its latest flagship laptop, the MateBook 13.
The sleek and stylish MateBook 13 brings innovation and efficiency to the next level with it’s “One Tap to Share” technology with allows users to share files between the Matebook 13 and other Android devices with a simple tap.
The feature now allows for three main functions to simplify cross-device file sharing:
1. Photo / Video Sharing2. Clipboard Sharing3. Screen Recording
OneHop Video
Perfectionists who prefer to touch up mobile shots on a desktop before sharing the picture with the world, will appreciate the ease in which Photos / Videos are shared back and forth between the two devices.
It Gets Better
Photo sharing is also equipped with an intelligent word-recognition technology to extract verbatim information from the pictures captured. The video sharing, on the other hand, allows you to project videos on the bigger, clearer 3:2 FullView screen display of the MateBook 13 through the smaller smartphone screen.
The 13inch touchscreen comes with a 2K resolution and a maximum brightness of 300 nits.
Users will also have the ability to share PC screen recordings with a smartphone by simply lightly shaking the smartphone and tapping Huawei Share icon on the laptop to start the recording and initiate file transfer.
Taking Things To The Next Level
The Matebook 13 also comes with the amazing Clipboard Sharing function which allows a user to copy text from one device and seamlessly paste it on other devices.
The standard model, which costs RM3,999, has an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD integrated GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD (Solid State Drive).
The premium model of the MateBook 13 priced at RM4,399, runs on Intel’s Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Just like the groundbreaking P30 series, the MateBook 13 will only be available from April 6 onwards.
