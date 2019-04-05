Huawei MateBook 13: File sharing made easy

ASIDE from launching the eagerly awaited P30 smartphone range, Huawei also unveiled its latest flagship laptop, the MateBook 13.

The sleek and stylish MateBook 13 brings innovation and efficiency to the next level with it’s “One Tap to Share” technology with allows users to share files between the Matebook 13 and other Android devices with a simple tap.

The feature now allows for three main functions to simplify cross-device file sharing:

1. Photo / Video Sharing

2. Clipboard Sharing

3. Screen Recording OneHop Video

Perfectionists who prefer to touch up mobile shots on a desktop before sharing the picture with the world, will appreciate the ease in which Photos / Videos are shared back and forth between the two devices. It Gets Better

Photo sharing is also equipped with an intelligent word-recognition technology to extract verbatim information from the pictures captured.



The video sharing, on the other hand, allows you to project videos on the bigger, clearer 3:2 FullView screen display of the MateBook 13 through the smaller smartphone screen. The 13inch touchscreen comes with a 2K resolution and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. Users will also have the ability to share PC screen recordings with a smartphone by simply lightly shaking the smartphone and tapping Huawei Share icon on the laptop to start the recording and initiate file transfer.

Taking Things To The Next Level

The Matebook 13 also comes with the amazing Clipboard Sharing function which allows a user to copy text from one device and seamlessly paste it on other devices.