$!Hunza launches MUZE show units in PICC

GEORGE TOWN: Leading master developer Hunza Properties Bhd launched its latest MUZE residential show units at the iconic Penang International Commercial City (PICC) on Sunday (May 26).
The launch drew a lot of home seekers, who flocked to the sales gallery to check out the MUZE’s show units.
According to the Hunza Group’s managing director Datuk Khor Siang Gin, MUZE is the first phase of development under the PICC.
It is made up of 846 units and the residences stretches across two 52 to 58 storey - high towers.
It comprises of three to five - bedroom units ranging from 1,087 to 5,264 sq ft.
MUZE brings living with verve to new levels with four lifestyle facilities areas across seven levels.
This is a prime location with strategic connectivity, and an opportunity to be part of Penang’s new age of global living.
“Our development is designed to be green, safe and smart with complete interconnectivity. The residences also come decked with smart features including integrated home control system, heat detector, smart door lock, motion sensor, IR controller for air-conditioners and lights and etc. Residents in MUZE will enjoy easy access to a diverse range of amenities and destinations”
Located inside a 10km radius, are the Penang International Airport, the Penang Bridge, shopping malls, hypermarkets, eateries, an international convention centre, schools and hospital.
Earlier, Hunza also launched a ‘Glow In The Park’ theme - park at the Al-Fresco area of the PICC sales gallery.
It was transformed into a wondrous park made up of approximately 20,000 LED lights which comprised of dazzling display of LED flowers, giant butterflies and windmill made up of flowers, LED see-saws as well as LED swings.
Hunza’s Executive Director Lily Tan Siew Feng urged the people to visit the park before it closes on June 30th this year to accommodate the new development .
“Hunza carved out 25,000 square feet of space and built this LED park to allow people to bring their families and friends to spend time here after work. They should come and relax as well as to connect with nature.”
Through such initiatives and by organizing a variety of community activities, Hunza hopes to bring the surrounding communities together, said Tan.
Those, who are interested to visit the park and MUZE’s show units, PICC sales gallery will be opened from 10am to 9pm daily until June 30th.
The extended operating hours would allow convenience for home seekers, who would like to get more information about PICC.
To learn more about the latest Hunza’s attractions, call 04-6090 688 or logged on to www.picc-penang.com