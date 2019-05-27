$!Hunza launches MUZE show units in PICC

GEORGE TOWN: Leading master developer Hunza Properties Bhd launched its latest MUZE residential show units at the iconic Penang International Commercial City (PICC) on Sunday (May 26). The launch drew a lot of home seekers, who flocked to the sales gallery to check out the MUZE’s show units. According to the Hunza Group’s managing director Datuk Khor Siang Gin, MUZE is the first phase of development under the PICC. It is made up of 846 units and the residences stretches across two 52 to 58 storey - high towers. It comprises of three to five - bedroom units ranging from 1,087 to 5,264 sq ft.

MUZE brings living with verve to new levels with four lifestyle facilities areas across seven levels. This is a prime location with strategic connectivity, and an opportunity to be part of Penang’s new age of global living. “Our development is designed to be green, safe and smart with complete interconnectivity. The residences also come decked with smart features including integrated home control system, heat detector, smart door lock, motion sensor, IR controller for air-conditioners and lights and etc. Residents in MUZE will enjoy easy access to a diverse range of amenities and destinations” Located inside a 10km radius, are the Penang International Airport, the Penang Bridge, shopping malls, hypermarkets, eateries, an international convention centre, schools and hospital.