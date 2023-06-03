HWC Coffee Malaysia plans to set up over 50 brand stores in 2023

AFTER reaching store opening target last year, renowned specialty coffee house chain HWC Coffee Malaysia aims to open an additional 40 specialty coffee brand stores throughout Malaysia in 2023 and will unveil the first overseas flagship store in Brunei in April. The coffee house chain will also start operating a flagship store and a coffee academy in Malaysia starting May.

Since HWC Coffee’s first brand store opened at 1Utama Shopping Centre in April 2022, the chain has rapidly expanded to open 15 stores within just 9 months. HWC Coffee successfully launched mini stores in three well-known homestay buildings as of February 2023.

As Malaysia’s first specialty coffee chain and a strategic hub for Southeast Asia, HWC Coffee has announced that its first overseas flagship store will be in Brunei, which is slated to open in mid-April. In addition, HWC also plans to expand beyond the Klang Valley region this year, including opening in Penang by April, and pursuing expansion opportunities in major cities.

The flagship store and Coffee Academy in Malaysia will be situated at Klang Valley, with preparations underway for the opening in May, said HWC Coffee Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Zenda Ng. The flagship store will provide a wider selection of coffee in different quality and price range to cater to diverse preferences, while the coffee academy will emphasize barista training, short courses, and weekend coffee experiences.

“We will also introduce HWC Coffee’s exclusive coffee clinic service from Taiwan to Malaysia and engage local customers and coffee lovers in interesting ways,“ said Ng.

As part of HWC Coffee’s expansion plan, the company organised a visit to Taiwan in early March, inviting Malaysian and Bruneian media, content creators and business partners to experience the process of coffee harvesting,coffee processing, roasting and packaging at where HWC Coffee was founded. The aim is to promote HWC’s commitment to the “From Farm to Cup” concept and professionalism of HWC Coffee.

Participants visited the famous coffee plantation in Alishan, Taiwan to learn more about coffee and experience the coffee harvest, coffee process method, the group also visited coffee roastery at HWC’s headquarters to see the high-tech Italian made imf RM -60RAS full hot air coffee roasting machine, which costs MYR 1.3 million.

Meanwhile, HWC held an event in Taiwan to announce the appointment of Malaysian celebrity Jack Tan and Natasha Sass as HWC Friends. The coffee house chain will also launch brand new seasonal coffee beans in conjunction with the opening of its flagship store in Malaysia.

The two collections are HWC Taiwan Alishan Honey Roasted Coffee Bean and HWC Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Roasted Coffee Bean, with Halal certification from Taiwan Halal Integrity Development Association.

HWC Taiwan Alishan Honey Roasted Coffee Bean is a high-quality specialty coffee bean co-produced by HWC Coffee and Teofahza Specialty Coffee Studio, which will be sold exclusively in flagship stores. While HWC Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Roasted Specialty Coffee Bean will be available in August at every brand store.``

Attendees included Founder of HWC Coffee Malaysia Hoe Kian Choon, Founder of HWC Coffee Taiwan Penny Lin, Chief Strategy Officer Saturn,Global Business Manager Rain, HWC Marketing Consultant Sam Mak, Palaterium Sdn Bhd, Chief Executive Officer Zenda Ng, Chief Operating Officer Penny Chan and Marketing Director Edmund Lai.

Commenting on his appointment as HWC Friend, Jack Tan said he is a coffee lover and he is honoured to be able to work with HWC. “HWC Coffee is a professional coffee brand and I am thrilled to work with them and be a part of their journey.”said Zenda Ng

Natasha Sass revealed that as a coffee lover, coffee is the most important drink for her to start the day and that it makes her as happy as making music, both sources of joy for her. “I hope to share my happiness and music with everyone through HWC Coffee.

“As someone who pays attention to coffee quality, I have bought HWC products and tried their drip bag coffee and am extremely impressed with the quality of their coffee beans. Therefore, I accepted the invitation without hesitation.”

Jack Tan and Natasha Sass will be making further appearances at HWC Coffee events in the future. For more information, please visit www.hwccoffee.my, Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HWCmalaysia and Instagram: @hwc_malaysia.

Special thanks to Holiday Inn Express Taichung Park， Holiday Inn Express Chiayi and HOTEL Indigo Taipei North, Evergreen Palace Hotel, Icespring,Thefreen Burger.