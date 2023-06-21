$!HWC Coffee to open Malaysia’s first flagship store to revolutionise coffee industry

The HWC Coffee Flagship Store & Coffee Academy opening ceremony was graced by the founder of HWC Roaster Penny Lim, chairman Joe Huang, founder of HWC Coffee Malaysia Hoe Kian Choon, chief executive officer Zenda Ng,

Whether one is seeking a conducive working environment or a place to socialise with friends, you can savour your coffee in a serene and tranquil atmosphere.

The entire shop is painted white, symbolising cleanliness, freshness, and simplicity. Featuring minimalist designs, the store provides a diverse array of seating options, ensuring that customers find the perfect spot that aligns with their individual preferences.

Situated at the mature yet bustling neighbourhood, the flagship store is designed to cater to coffee lovers, positioning itself as a top-tier specialty coffee destination.

HWC Coffee Academy, slated to begin operation in July, will offer professional coffee courses, allowing coffee lovers to gain a deeper understanding of coffee knowledge and culture. To further elevate customer experience, customers can now conveniently place their orders through the user-friendly HWC Coffee APP.

HWC Coffee is excited to unveil its flagship store and will introduce eight new varieties of coffee beans to enhance the coffee-drinking experience. Having established its presence in Malaysia for over a year, with a focus on hand-brewed coffee, the flagship store will strengthen HWC’s position in the specialty coffee market.

PETALING JAYA : HWC Coffee, the first specialty coffee chain in Malaysia, is set to open its flagship store on June 21. Unlike typical retail outlets, this store will combine a retail space and an academy, aiming to revolutionise the coffee industry.

Also present were chief operation officer Penny Chan, HWC marketing consultant Sam Mak and marketing director Edmund Lai, business partners Lim Aik Ho, Lim Aik Kia,Lim Aik Fu and Vincent Chin.

During the opening ceremony, Ng announced the upcoming launch of a new series of specialty coffee beans, set to debut in July. Among the highly anticipated additions is the HWC Taiwan Alishan Honey Roasted Coffee Bean, a seasonal offering with an impressive score of 93 out of 100 in the Coffee Review evaluation.

The other seven new single-origin additions include Ethiopia Yirgacheffe, Kenya AA FAQ, Columbia Huila El Divino Niño, Indonesia Blue Diamond Golden Mandheling, Costa Rica La Minita El conquistador, Guatemala Huehuetenango SHB, and Brazil Ipanema Estate Dulce.

Each of these beans has been carefully selected by HWC Coffee for coffee enthusiasts in Malaysia. Starting today, the public can enjoy the aforementioned coffees at our flagship store. Coffee beans will be available for purchase in-store and online starting in July.

Ng also highlighted the diverse flavour profiles of the scheduled launch specialty coffee beans.

HWC Coffee’s flagship store is the first HWC store that offers hand-brewed coffee. Coffee lovers will soon indulge in a wide range of freshly roasted coffee beans, sourced from different origins, each with its own unique flavour profile.

Customers can choose their preferred brewing mode, including V60 pour-over and press brewing methods, allowing them to savour the distinct taste of coffee.

“This marks a significant milestone in promoting high-quality specialty coffee and meeting the demand of coffee lovers in Malaysia for exceptional coffee.” Ng added.

She does not rule out the possibility of expanding filter coffee pouring services in selected HWC Coffee stores that meet the criteria, enabling everyone to enjoy HWC’s brew at any time.

HWC Coffee is also excited to announce the official launch of the HWC Coffee mobile application in June, allowing customers to explore a range of features and benefits, all at their fingertips.

During the promotional period, customers who download the application and register as members will enjoy a limited-time offer of purchasing a cup of Americano or Latte for just RM1.

In addition, customers can also enjoy the convenience of HWC Delivery through the mobile application, with a discount of up to RM18. Apart from purchasing your favourite coffee, there will be exclusive member benefits as well as merchandise and accessories.

With every purchase made through the application, users can earn loyalty points, which can later be redeemed for cash vouchers, allowing them to maximise their overall savings. As valued members of HWC, users will be entitled to special privileges, including birthday offers and exclusive promotions.

Ng said the app would serve as a bridge to foster a close connection between HWC Coffee and consumers.

“We are researching ways to make the HWC Coffee application more personalised. By analysing consumers’ purchase histories and preferences, we will offer personalised coffee recommendations based on individual taste preferences. This feature allows users to discover new coffee flavours with ease and enhances their overall coffee experience, making their coffee journey joyful and exciting,” she added.