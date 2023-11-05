IBN, JTA form strategic partnership to boost tourism real estate developments

KUALA LUMPUR: IBN Corp welcomes JTA International Holdings as a new shareholder after the latter announced its investment in two major development projects – IBN Highlands City and Green City during the partnership agreement signing ceremony.

IBN Corp director of sales and marketing Branden Ng states that JTA International Holdings is a world-renowned financial services and investment solutions provider with established companies based in Qatar and UK. This partnership enables both companies to share technical knowledge and experience of the real estate industry, resulting in better quality homes, higher project efficiency and increased reach in global market.

“I would like to thank JTA International Holdings for their trust and support in IBN Corp. Their investment will not only enhance our current development projects – IBN Highlands City and Green City, but also pave way to better future projects,” he said.

IBN Highlands City is a mixed-use development in Genting Highlands that integrates over 4,000 units of serviced apartment, IBN Convention Centre (IBNCC) and five-star hotels to form the second largest hotel complex in Genting Highlands. Spanning over 300,000 sq ft, IBNCC is the first large-scale convention centre in Genting Highlands that has the technological capacity to make any event special.

Green City is a holiday resort development project that presents an opportunity for one to get close to nature by combining the tropical rainforest, majestic mountain range and beautiful lake of Serendah. The development project celebrates idyllic living within nature’s embrace through a well-designed town planning system that perfectly connects ecology, architecture and landscape.

During his speech, Ng revealed that IBN Corp made plans to develop tourism real estate projects based in Selangor and Pahang respectively since 2018. This timely investment fund will expedite project development and launch plans. The public can expect more information regarding these new projects within the next two years.

IBN Corp is a multinational enterprise that focuses on tourism real estate development and construction investment in Southeast Asia countries. Using its expertise in land development and capital management, the company is able to cover various fields of businesses comprising project development, services, hotel management and utilities. In the past decade, IBN Corp has been upholding its principle as “The Life Builder” to deliver innovative and high-quality development projects with significant economic and social value. To date, IBN Corp has become one of the most influential multinational developers in Malaysia.