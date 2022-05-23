$!Immerse yourself at Chalet Edelweiss

Discover a new adventure with Edelweiss across the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor regions

Edelweiss introduces Chalet Edelweiss — a unique experience that transports guests from the heat of the tropics to the sweeping horizons of the alps, right here in Malaysia. Immerse yourselves in the true nature of Edelweiss and be transported to seeing the golden wheat fields, hearing the howling wind, smelling the fresh alpine air and feeling the cool breeze — all while tasting a refreshing glass of Edelweiss at a crisp Alpine temperature. Chalet Edelweiss will begin its journey at Publika from the 26th to 29th of May, then to Eco Palladium, Johor Bahru from the 6th to 12th of June, and lastly at Straits Quay, Penang from the 16th to 19th of June. If there’s anywhere to get away right now, look no further than Chalet Edelweiss. Inspired by the serenity of the Alps, guests will first be greeted by the sight of lush fields of wheat, mossy mountains and herb hills while feeling the wind and breeze that flows through the air — allowing people to hit the refresh button and awaken their senses.

From the peaks of the Alps, guests will be met with an Alpine-inspired campground from the moment they step outside. Furnished with its own tents, Edelweiss Jeep, and sitting area — it is the perfect area for relishing the freshly tapped Edelweiss from the Edelweiss BLADE machine. For those who love a hands-on experience, Edelweiss brand ambassadors will be there to guide guests to tap their perfect glass of Edelweiss. “Being the premium wheat beer born in the Alps, we want to encapsulate the true Alpine spirit with the ambience felt at Chalet Edelweiss. Transporting consumers who desire to escape the routine, and discover the new tasting experience of the pure and rich taste of the Alps. Edelweiss is all about bringing fresh experiences and what better way to do it than bringing the immersive Alpine experience to Malaysia. I hope this will inspire fans to seek new discoveries and create their own fresh experiences with Edelweiss,” said Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director of Heineken Malaysia With weekend promotions available, guests can enjoy special Edelweiss discounts at nearby participating modern on-trade outlets in the KL, Johor, and Penang regions; and score exclusive merchandise and gifts at Chalet Edelweiss when they join in on-ground activities.