Impiana Private Villas Seminyak wins award

Impiana Private Villas Seminyak received recognition by TripAdvisor for its impeccable hospitality and was awarded the 2019 Certificate of Excellence for its hotel, Chill Spa and Prana Restaurant.

“With this recognition for Impiana Private Villas Seminyak, it is another feather in the cap for the Impiana Group as it reinforces our customer centric drive to provide excellent service for its guests.”

“These recognition are a testament of our Impiana brand, to continuously exceed guest expectations, ensuring every guest of Impiana leaves our hotels with an exceptional experience,” says Ms Pel Loh, executive director of Impiana Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

The group has also collected other recent accolades. Impiana Hotel KLCC’s Swasana Spa won the Most Outstanding HAPA Spa of the Year 2018-2020 award.

Its chic and contemporary rooftop restaurant, Cedar on 15, was awarded the HAPA Concept Dining Restaurant Benchmark Achiever 2018-2020.

The hotel was also recently awarded by Going Places magazine’s Reader’s Choice Award for 2018 (RCA 2018) Best 4-Star Hotel.

Impiana Hotels, Resorts and Spas is a homegrown Malaysian brand, incorporated since 1991 with 8 hotels currently operating in South East Asia.

Its 3 city hotels are strategically located in Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Senai in Malaysia. In Thailand, there are 2 resorts in Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui and Patong, Phuket, and private villas in Kata Noi, Phuket.

Impiana also operates 2 private villas in Cemagi and Seminyak, both located in Bali. Another upcoming property in Ubud, Bali is set to launch in Q4 2019.

Within the next year, Impiana will continue to increase its footprint in the hospitality industry with an upcoming hotel in Cherating, Malaysia and plans to expand its hotel chain to Mumbai and Bangalore in India.