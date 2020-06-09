In a holiday mood

The service, managed by Berjaya Air will enable domestic travellers embarking on a much-awaited vacation to experience the clean fresh air, crystal-clear water and white powdery sand of The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort (The Taaras) at Redang Island.

WITH the welcomed announcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) by the Malaysian Government and the easing of interstate travel, holidaymakers and thrill-seekers will now be able to fly directly from Subang Airport to Redang Airport via Berjaya Hotels & Resorts’ ATR 42-500 aircraft daily from June 10, 2020.

After months of staying indoors, it is now time to get away to an island paradise

After months of staying indoors, it is now time to get away to an island paradise

During the RMCO, the direct flight will provide a hassle-free travelling experience by greatly reducing the travelling time to Redang Island from an average of 4 hours to approximately a one-hour flight duration.

Passengers will also get to enjoy special privileges such as:



> Access to and refreshments at the Naza Sky Lounge located at level 1 of Subang Airport

> Personalized check-in

> 15kg check-in luggage and 7kg hand luggage allowance per person

> Availability of excess luggage storage

> Express boarding

> refreshments on board

Attractive packages inclusive of accommodation at The Taaras, daily breakfast and dinner, return flights from Subang Airport to Redang Airport and return shuttle from Redang Airport to The Taaras are available at www.thetaaras.com/fly-me-away

Lucky guests may even spot the resort’s resident turtle, Jojo, and swim with her when they go snorkelling or diving in the beautiful waters surrounding the resort.