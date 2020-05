Seeing that Hari Raya is going to be a little different this year, perhaps it’s time to change up the usual décor too. While we’re still keeping to some old favourites, there are also ways to spice it up to make the celebration as memorable as before. Check out these ideas to incorporate into your home! 1. STARS AND MOONS

Celestial objects such as stars and the crescent moons is a staple in Raya décor. To make things interesting, cut out star and crescent moons out of thick paper to be made into hanging mobiles which can be used as a room divider, hung at the doorway to greet guests or even hung up as a banner in the living room. 2. CARPETS AND PILLOWS FOR COMFORT

A quick way to spruce up the living room is to lay down a beautiful Persian rug. If you don’t own a rug, simply changing the sofa pillowcases to bright colours work the same way too. A simple change can give a breath of fresh air to an old look in a jiffy. 3. MAGICAL LIGHTING

When it comes to decorations, don’t forget to look up and change the lights. We’re not saying that you have to change every lighting fixture. Choose a section of the room where you can hang up beautiful Turkish lamps. The reflective light patterns from these gorgeous lamps make good Instagram photo opportunities too. 4. DIY PAPER LANTERNS

Home decorating can be a major headache with restless children at home. Keep the tiny hands and minds busy by giving them a DIY project to do. Let them help decorate the house for Raya by showing them how to make beautiful paper lanterns of their own. These can be strung up outside their bedroom door, a section of the living room or even along the staircase. 5. DIY RAYA PACKETS

If the children are still antsy, get them to design their own Raya packets. All they need is just paper and colour pencils. For a full-blown family project, bring in the artblock papers and paints to personalise the family green packets this year! 6. DIY RAYA CARDS

The art project can be continued by getting the children to make DIY Raya cards for families. Instead of the usual card designs, try incorporating a simple pop-up feature inside the card. This can be made by using a simple paper cut-out and glued carefully on either side of the card. The children will have fun experimenting with designs and pop up features but do not expect perfection. What’s important is that they had fun during the whole process. 7. RAYA WREATH

Similar to the Christmas and Chinese New Year wreath, a Raya wreath can be easily done too. The wreaths can be decorated using motifs such as the stars, crescent moon, green packet, some flowers and even the ketupat. 8. RAYA PLACEMATS

For those who love to knit and sew, they can try their hand at making Raya placemats. Using appliqué designs, you can create beautiful scenes of Ramadan and Raya on tiny quilts. This way, guests are more likely to use the placemats voluntarily and keep the table surface protected too! 9. ISLAMIC CALLIGRAPHY

Islamic calligraphy is an art form on its own. As such, these beautiful calligraphy art can be used to create a focal point in the room. Hang up an Islamic calligraphy Bismillah in the living room to invite a great beginning for you and your family this Raya. 10. RAYA BACKDROP