Industry in Campus elevates students interest in the dairy industry

SERDANG: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), together with Farm Fresh Bhd (FFB) continues their collaboration to develop an Edutourism Centre further to increase the interest of students to venture into the dairy industry as well as nurturing their love towards agriculture by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), today.

The Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, also attended this MoA ceremony held at Industrial Centre of Excellence, Farm Fresh at UPM.

This strategic collaboration strengthens teaching and learning activities revolving around the dairy farming processes, as well as supporting research and innovation effort in the focus area of universities and industries.

Vice Chancellor of UPM, Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman said this agreement covers teaching and learning, research and innovation, student entrepreneurship activities as well as related skills training for UPM staff and students.

Meanwhile, Group Chief Operating Officer of Farm Fresh Berhad, Azmi Zainal said this Industry in Campus collaboration will allow students to undergo industrial training and gain experience at Farm Fresh Berhad as well as prepare themselves to compete in the working sector.

This initiative indirectly supports the 3rd Objective of UPM Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to Create A Sustainable Industry and Community Networking Ecosystem.