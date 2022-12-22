$!Infoline scholarship intake starts Jan 2023

Infoline Tec’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Too Yit Meng expressed, “The scholarship programme is part of Infoline’s undertaking as a responsible corporate citizen to contribute to our nation’s development, by strengthening our human capital, offering local job opportunities, supporting domestic economic growth, and enhancing the standard of living in our society.”

The scholarship programme, in collaboration with HELP University Sdn Bhd (“HELP” or the “University”), is exclusively designed to cultivate young and potential students through a three-year part-time course of quality tertiary education combined with practical industry experience. Value-added opportunities of the programme include internship, on-the-job training, and full-time job placement upon graduation, subject to academic achievement and working performance of the student.

Infoline Tec Group Berhad (“Infoline Tec” or the “Company”), an IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions provider, today launches its first-ever Infoline-HELP scholarship programme which involves a total contribution of approximately RM1 million to sponsor 22 students pursuing a Diploma in Information Technology.

“We are honoured to have HELP as our esteemed education partner to introduce this initiative and better prepare the recipients for a brighter future. Infoline is committed to sponsoring a total of RM41,400 scholarship for each student, covering 100% of the tuition fees and partially funding the housing and study allowance over the three-year course,” Too added.

HELP University’s President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan, said: “HELP University and Infoline have shared values in our CSR engagement. Our mission is to HELP people succeed in life and to live a life of significance. Collaborating with Infoline in enabling young Malaysians to be educated and trained in technological skills is our common goal.

“Giving them financial assistance, internship, and potential job opportunities would enhance the employability, self-employability and mobility of HELP’s graduates. This is an exemplary collaborative model of how HELP as a university and industry leader like Infoline can build social and talent capital in a meaningful way for Malaysia.”

Infoline and HELP encourage Malaysian citizens with a minimum age of 18 years old and the academic qualification of at least 3 credits (including a pass in SPM Bahasa Melayu and Sejarah as well as a credit in Mathematics) or possess a recognised related technical/vocational certificate to apply for the scholarship. We are on standby to support students from B40 households to pursue study with peace of mind.