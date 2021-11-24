$!Investing responsibly for the future’s sake

Our series on Your Personal Journey to Financial Security has come to an end, and we hope that you have gained some insight into the process through our articles on the importance of investing, especially when it comes to ensuring a comfortable retirement or building an emergency fund, how to find the right Consultants, and how a Private Retirement Scheme can benefit you.

For our final article, we would like to introduce the topic of Sustainable and Responsible Investments (SRI), an investing strategy that aims to generate both social change and financial returns for an investor. Some SRI practices use a framework of specific factors to guide their investing, which are also known as ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investments.

SRI/ESG investments have been on the rise and gaining more prominence over the last several years, especially with the younger generation of investors who want their money to be invested in something that makes positive impact to society and the environment, in addition to something that provides good financial returns.

What are SRI/ESG investments?

Unlike trends in the past, investors interested in SRI don’t just select investments by the typical metrics – such as performance or valuation – but also by whether a company’s revenue sources and business practices align with their own personal values.

Socially responsible investments can include companies making a positive sustainable or social impact, such as a solar energy company, and exclude those making a negative impact, such as those that produce dangerous chemicals or firearms.

Some alternate names for this strategy include ethical investing, impact investing, socially responsible investing, and values-based investing.

ESG investment is a subset of SRI, and investment decisions tend to rely on measurable ESG factors. For example:

Environmental: Carbon emissions, water use and conservation, clean technology.

Social: Workplace safety and benefits, community development, diversity and anti-bias issues.

Governance: Board diversity, corporate political contributions, anti-corruption policies.

Why should you consider SRI/ESG investments?

Sustainable and responsible investments mean different things to different people. But in general terms, socially-conscious investors want to see their money go toward investments that are reflective of their social values. In return, this helps to foster a deeper emotional connection with their investment, making socially-conscious investors some of the most active and attuned investors in a market.

Some prefer to invest in companies that contribute to society, regardless of which industry they're in. They tend to look for businesses that treat their employees well, or that contribute to the environment, such as those creating clean energy through wind farms or solar panels.

SRI/ESG investments also provide investment opportunities that establish financial, intrinsic returns that can’t be made anywhere else. That emotional connection with the investment also ensures that an investor is not easily scared off by market shifts, as they are investing for a better future, allowing them to stay in the market for longer and to continue building their wealth for many years to come.

What sort of strategies can you look into?

Those looking into socially responsible investing tend to actively eliminate or select investments according to specific ethical guidelines. The underlying motive could be religion, personal values, or political beliefs.

There are different ways to determine which funds to invest in, and the following is a table that will provide suggestions on which investment strategy might work well with your own beliefs: