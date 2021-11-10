$!Investing to build an emergency fund

The first step to building wealth also helps keep you protected from unexpected expenses

Our series on Your Personal Journey to Financial Security is approaching the end, and we’ve already talked about why it is important to invest, especially if you are looking to retire comfortably, and offered investment solutions you can consider, such as Private Retirement Schemes (PRS). Once you have determined your life goals and made the decision to invest, you should also take the extra step of protecting your investments. This is especially important, as the nation is still feeling the aftereffects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, and now – more than at any other time – we need the extra reassurance and peace of mind, especially when making plans for the future. Have an Emergency Fund For many people, the pandemic showed the importance of having an emergency fund to help cover basic expenses. This was especially true for those who found themselves encountering financial difficulties due to a job loss, or a sharp reduction in income. After all, the last thing you want is to find yourself facing a financial crisis, and have no ability to come up with money to cover your costs. It is for this reason that many people begin investing in order to help build an emergency fund to provide a buffer for those unexpected expenses. According to the FIMM Nationwide Survey Report (NWS Report; published on June 24, 2020), a total of 52% of investors and 59% of non-investors (see Figure 1) were drawing in income that was either insufficient, or just enough to cover their basic needs.

According to the NWS Report (see Figure 2), more than 50% of investors who invest in both Unit Trust Schemes (UTS) and Private Retirement Schemes (PRS) did so for the purposes of creating an emergency fund.

When investing, be it to establish an emergency fund or any other investment goal, it is important to ensure that your investment capital is well protected. As such, it is crucial for investors to implement “pre-investment controls” prior to starting the investment process to ensure that the initial investment capital is not lost due to an oversight or fraud. This includes making legitimate, secure investments that fit your risk appetite. Consultants and Distributors In the investing process, it is very common for an investment Consultant or an investment product Distributor to be involved. To purchase shares, one will have to go through a broker. For UTS and PRS, a UTS/PRS Consultant or Distributor is required. Additionally, with the rise of financial technology, more commonly known as FinTech, Distributors have developed digital platforms from which investors can invest directly in the UTS and/or PRS of their choice (a sort of “DIY investing” method). Despite the advancement of FinTech, the NWS Report also noted that 71% of respondents prefer to invest via Consultants (either belonging to a Unit Trust Management Company, PRS Provider, Institutional Unit Trust Adviser, Institutional PRS Adviser, or Financial Planning company). These Consultants/Distributors play important roles in the investing process by connecting investors to the investment products/solutions. Consequently, they are well equipped to explain to the investors the features and characteristics of the investment products and help investors make informed and suitable investment decisions. Thereafter, Consultants/Distributors will help to start the investment process for the investors. One of the key roles of the Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia (FIMM) is to authorise/register and regulate the Consultants/Distributors for UTS and PRS. As of Dec 31, 2020, there were 59,975 UTS Consultants and 25,341 PRS Consultants registered with FIMM. Consultants playing an advisory role can help investors make better financial decisions and face-to-face communication still has greater impact for a call to action. It was acknowledged in the recent FIMM 2021 Investment Management Survey that Consultants need to understand investors’ behavioural biases that inhibit investors from making sound financial decisions such as managing emotions, negative peer influence, panic selling and investing for the long term. Protecting your money During the commencement of the investment process, investors will have to transfer their money to the relevant investment account in order to access the investment product/solution. It is at this point that investors should take precautions to ensure that their money will indeed be used for the intended investment – and not for other purposes. Ensure that the investment product is authorised Investment products/solutions that have been authorised by the relevant regulator, e.g. the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), have gone through the necessary processes and due diligence prior to them being made available for investment. As such, the risk of investors being defrauded is relatively low compared to other unauthorised investments. To discover whether an investment product is authorised or not, investors can visit the SC’s website, where, along with other investment products/solutions, the SC discloses a list of approved UTS and PRS. Ensure that the Consultant is Authorised Likewise, authorised Consultants/Distributors are expected to have undertaken all the necessary training and registration processes prior to them being allowed to connect investors with investment solutions. We have covered the reasons why this is crucial in our previous article here. As registered Consultants, they are governed by the rules and regulations imposed by the relevant regulators. For example, UTS and PRS Consultants are registered with FIMM and hence, are subject to FIMM’s Rules. Should they commit any misconduct, FIMM can take action against them. For UTS and PRS, investors can verify if the Consultant is authorised by visiting FIMM’s website and clicking on the “Is My Consultant Authorised” link.