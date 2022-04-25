IOIXtend – Extending More Than A Helping Hand

Get extended warranty and more great deals for your new dream home!

Your dream property and the desired lifestyle that you have been striving for can now materialise thanks to IOIXtend. Get your property from IOI Properties Group Berhad (IOIPG) with an extended warranty, extended financial aid and extended hassle-free perks. Owning new properties requires a major financial commitment from buyers. On top of the usual challenges such as securing a loan, buyers are often left high and dry when encountering defects especially when they occur after the defects liability period is over. It is difficult to get contractors and buyers do not have the technical expertise to know whether the defects are properly fixed or not.

With IOIXtend, buyers can leave their worries behind as IOIPG lends their expertise and resources to buyers to address their pain points. Buyers will be pleased to know that properties purchased during the IOIXtend campaign will be given an extended 12 month warranty that covers water leakages, and embedded plumbing and cabling. This is in addition to the usual 24 months defects liability period for projects which are under construction. Not only do buyers have peace of mind for an extra full year, but this is also an added assurance of IOIPG’s confidence in its product quality. IOIXtend also offers buyers interest-free financing of up to 30% of the property price for 10 years. This allows buyers to opt for lower bank loans, thus paying lesser interest and loan instalments every month.

Although the Home Ownership Campaign has ended, IOIPG further extends the free stamp duty on the memorandum of transfer (MOT) to ease buyers’ financial burden. On top of that, buyers of strata properties will also enjoy two years of extended free maintenance fees. Buyers can channel all these savings to furnishing their new properties. IOIPG has always kept abreast of the current market trends and offers innovative solutions to resolve the common issues faced by property buyers.