$!iQOO Z7 Series: Stunning Design, Superb Camera, and Ultra-Fast Charging at Unmatched Value

VIVO’S gaming focused sub-brand iQOO has launched the latest iQOO Z7 series smartphones that will free you from all the mediocre phone experiences! This smartphone boasts powerful performance, excellent battery life, and a sleek design that is both minimalist and fashionable. Offering two colour options this time, the “ Metallic Grey” uses the AG matte technology that creates a deep and dazzling black night sky effect on the surface of the phone, while the “Matrix Blue” uses a three-dimensional microcrystalline structure to achieve a flagship-level texture, along with a shiny and transparent appearance that is also very comfortable to hold. Full Upgrades on Smart Features The iQOO Z7 offers the most impressive smart features within its price range, with features such as NFC, InfraRed Remote Control support, and enhanced Wifi 6. Futhermore, the phone features a 3K ultra large super-conducting liquid cooling VC technology. Its closed-box dual stereo speaker provides surround sound, delivering a more immersive gaming experience to its users. The phone’s X-axis linear motor technology also offers a more comprehensive and vivid vibration feedback during gaming. Moreover, the iQOO Z7’s camera function is also impressive, with a rear camera equipped with 64 million OIS optical image stabilization, photos captured at night appear clearer and more stable when capturing dynamic moments. The Super Night Mode 4.0, Pro Sports Mode 3.0, Super Moon, and BUFF night scene modes enable you to take more artistic photos.

Binge-watch and play mobile games without worrying about battery drain If watching movies or playing mobile games is the thing for you, the iQOO Z7’s fast-charging capability is just what you need. With its 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 5000mAh large battery capacity, it charges faster than other phones of the same price range. A 5 minutes charge is all you need for a 5-hour drama binge-watch, which you will find impressive. Moreover, with 26 minutes to spare, your phone can be fully charged, giving you a binge-watching time of up to 18.06 hours. But remember to take a break in between! The convenience of Z7’s flash charging allows you to enjoy your TV shows without having to stop halfway to charge your phone. Similarly, for those who love mobile games, you can enjoy 6 hours of immersive gameplay without the worry about battery drain which interrupts the fun.

Same Memory, Different Price Earlier, it is mentioned that iQOO Z7 has a 64 million pixel main camera, but what sets it apart from the Z7x? The answer is that the Z7x features has a main camera with 50 million pixels. In addition, the two models differ in processor configuration, with the Z7 equipped with the Snapdragon 782G processor and the Z7x using the Snapdragon 695 processor. In terms of cooling, the Z7 utilizes an Ultra Large Super-Conducting Liquid Cooling VC, while the Z7x features a 5-layer Liquid Cooling System. Both models have a 6.64-inch LCD screen, with the Z7 being slightly thinner in appearance. What is worth noting is that the iQOO Z7 with 8GB+128GB is currently on sale for RM1,249, while the iQOO Z7x with 8GB+128GB is priced at RM939. With the same memory configuration, the price difference between the two phones is only RM310!