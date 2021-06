James left office promptly on a Friday evening to make his way across Kuala Lumpur to pick up his latest romantic interest for their first hot date. But it rained cats and dogs that evening causing massive traffic jams. Halfway through his journey, he experienced intense abdominal pains. Within minutes, he released some flatulence – but to his utter horror, he also defecated a little in his pants. It was an unpleasant and untimely episode of diarrhoea! Still reeling in pain amidst the storm, James consoled himself that he was alone in his vehicle – saving him from any public humiliation. Too embarrassed to explain to his date what actually happened, he told her, “Some unexpected work matter had come up and the jam is so bad!” Suffice to say, the date never happened. While James is a fictitious character, he is not alone. Bouts of diarrhoea can result in people taking medical leave, skipping a work meeting or event, or an important engagement and it’s not uncommon to hear that daily routines are disrupted too. Diarrhoea episodes in a vehicle are not surprising seeing that on average, people in Kuala Lumpur spend a long time daily in heavy traffic jams. Imagine what happens at those untimely calls of nature. Suffice to say, diarrhoea can really cramp your lifestyle!

While such episodes are both unpleasant and embarrassing, some people are willing to acknowledge the problem. However, they would most likely tell only close family members or friends to ‘save face’. Diarrhoea is a bigger problem than most of us are willing to admit. Expert studies reveal that acute diarrhoea is still a major public health concern in Malaysia. It is not uncommon for people to cite food poisoning or contaminated food as a primary cause for diarrhoea. While there is some truth in this, there is more to it. World Health Organisation (WHO) points out that diarrhoea, is usually a symptom of an infection in the intestinal tract, which can be caused by bacterial, viral and parasitic organisms. Infection is said to be spread through contaminated food or drinking water, or from person-to-person as a result of poor hygiene1. Acknowledging the problem is just half the battle won! More importantly, how do we treat diarrhoea? Good hydration is a significant step in the right direction since the most severe threat posed by diarrhoea is dehydration, as highlighted by WHO. WHO pointed out that during diarrhoeal episodes, patients experience great loss of water and electrolytes (sodium, potassium and bicarbonate) through liquid stools, vomit, sweat, urine and breathing. Besides abdominal pains, this leads to patient feeling weak and tired. While some people may consult a doctor or pharmacist to seek medical remedy, others would just drink lots of water or cancel work and rest. One of the methods in treating and reducing recovery time for acute diarrhoea is diosmectite – an edible natural clay. One key study on the “Efficacy of Diosmectite (Smecta) in the Treatment of Acute Watery Diarrhoea in Adults” revealed Smecta significantly reduces time to recovery by 15 hours in adults2.