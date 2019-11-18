It’s time to Feel The Love In Macao Part 1 of 3 - Love from Sea to Wonderland

ACCORDING to American journalist and author, Mignon McLaughlin, “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times ... always with the same person”, a phrase that holds water for us as we’ve literally tied the knot four times! Having said that, after 29 years of marriage, life’s mundane routines can chip away at the romance, causing the spark to fade. A timely getaway to Macao, the city of love, changed all that! Formerly under Portugal administration, Macao is rich in Chinese and Portuguese cultural treasures intertwined for centuries, making it one of the most alluring places in Asia. Below are some of the amazing sites to visit while in Macao. The Colosseum

Photo opportunities are aplenty when you visit a replica of the Colosseum, dubbed the “Rome of Macao”. Located at Fisherman’s Wharf, this Roman-looking amphitheatre is designed as a venue for outdoor concerts and live performances. Take a leisurely stroll along the pier and bookend your jaunt with a stop at one of the many waterfront cafes as you admire the stunning harbour view from the dock. Take in the many elegant and classical European complexes built along the pier, a charming sight reminiscent of ancient Europe. Hac Sa Beach and Long Chao Kok Coastal Trail

Take a walk in the lapping waters at Hac Sa Beach, which is the largest natural black sand beach in Coloane. And located just a stone’s throw away is the Long Chao Kok Coastal Trail where you can enjoy a tranquil walk framed with gigantic saffron rock formations, overlooking a stunning view of the sea. The trail leads to a pagoda from where you can marvel at the magnificent hues of fiery red and orange sunset on the horizon illuminating the sky. Fisherman’s Wharf

An integrated waterfront lined with hotels, a convention centre, and over 150 dining and shopping outlets, the wharf houses “one of the largest themed entertainment complex in the Macao Peninsula”. Spanning approximately 133,000sqm, the European-themed architectures, comprising Dynasty Wharf, East Meets West and Legend Wharf, each depict an individual characteristic which will leave you in awe. Macao Cruise

The Macao Cruise offers the best of both sea and land sightseeing. Cruise past beautiful landscapes namely A-Ma Temple, Guia Fortress, Penha Hill, to modern tourist attractions like the Macao Science Centre and Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, and Macao Tower for a unique perspective at sea. SkyCab at Wynn Palace

Take a ride on the SkyCab at Wynn Palace Hotel and enjoy the pristine magical view of the city skyline. Relax in the comfort of the air-condition SkyCab coupled with the soft music wafting around as you glide in a loop between two towers built in the form of a golden dragon. The epitome of the night! Chapel of Our Lady of Penha