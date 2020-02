Fans of Stranger Things will remember scenes of the boys playing Dungeons & Dragons in Mike’s basement. While we can’t guarantee that your resulting adventures will be as otherworldly as theirs, you can still take your next tabletop gaming session to the next level by following the tips below. Personalise game pieces

Change game night up by giving guests their own personalised game pieces which they can use during the game. This can include lavish pieces with names engraved upon them, or those made by sticking a small picture of each guest on a small cube or stand. Prepare food and drinks

Credit to Hello Little Home

Game nights tend to be long and having snacks for guests to graze will keep mood up and energy levels up. Whenever possible, it’s important to make sure the food that is prepared does not require flatware as that can get in the way of playing the game. Prepare light food such as finger sandwiches, popcorns, nuts or chips. Of course, don’t forget to prepare drinks. Get desserts ready Some will say they don’t like desserts, but having a few on hand doesn’t hurt. As the night goes on, your guests will need a sugar kick! Desserts such as ice-cream or even a simple cake will do the trick. Prepare back up games